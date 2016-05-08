An overview of the Northern Ireland elections

It was mid Saturday afternoon before the identity of the 108 MLAs who will take their seats in the Northern Irish Assembly were known. This is because the 6 members returned for each of the 18 constituencies were elected by STV (Single Transferable Vote) counted by hand not expensive machinery as some warned us about 5 years ago. However, some of the tales of this year’s election were already known before the end.

Firstly all 5 of the parties who made up the Executive at the start of the previous Assembly saw a drop in their first preference vote share. A drop of 2.9% for Sinn Féin, 2.2% for the SDLP, 0.8% for the DUP and 0.7% each for Alliance and UUP (who walked into opposition during the last mandate).

West Belfast caused excitement on both their first and final stage. On first preferences it was not Sinn Féin who topped the poll and took the first seat but Gerry Carroll of People Before Profit Alliance (PBPA). At the other end outgoing MLA Alex Atwood almost became the victim of a first unionist win since 2003 trailing the DUP’s Frank McCoubrey before the final redistribution pulled him 89 votes ahead.

Next door in South Belfast the Greens saw a doubling of their representation with Clare Bailey joining her North Down colleague Stephen Agnew in the big white house.

Elsewhere the Foyle constituency which centres on the city of Londonderry the battle of the two nationalist leaders saw Sinn Féin’s Martin McGuinness top the first preferences a mere 37 votes ahead of the SDLP’s Colum Eastwood, but both would have to wait until the seventh stage to be elected McGuinness having seen one of his party running mates eliminated and one elected in the previous rounds. The sixth seat in Foyle finally saw Eamonn McCann elected to Stormont, having first tried in 1969 and double the PBPA representation.

Traditional Unionist Voice had party leader Jim Allister staring over the shoulder of all his candidates, including his own, on their election posters. But his boast of becoming more than a one man band proved futile and only he was returned for North Antrim.

Of the other UK-wide parties the NI Labour Representative Council fielded 8 candidates without the approval of Labour’s National Executive but only secured 1,577 first preference votes, the NI Conservatives only managed 2,554. UKIP’s only MLA had been elected as an Ulster Unionist before defected, but stood down this time they secured 10,109 all three remain yet to elect an MLA to

In the end the DUP remained unchanged with 38 seats and remain the only party that by itself can lodge and win a petition of concern. The UUP on 16 and Alliance on 8 also remain unchanged that is before accounting for the 3 UUP defections to UKIP and NI21. But Sinn Féin are down one to 28 and SDLP down 2 to 12 losing them to People Before Profit and the Greens. However, while the numbers remain largely unchanged each of the four largest parties lost outgoing MLAs amongst the twelve who lost their seats at the ballot box.

* Stephen Glenn is currently chair of Northern Ireland Liberal Democrats and a three-time Westminster candidate for the Liberal Democrats. He blogs at stephensliberaljournal.blogspot.com