And we’re off: Lib Dems welcome the 4th July General Election!

Who would have known when I booked my dentist appointment for 5:30 tonight that the Prime Minister would choose 5pm on a wet Wednesday in May to make the most farcical General Election launch announcement I have ever known.

It could have come straight from The Thick of It. The Prime Minister standing in the pouring rain, his suit getting shinier by the second, his words drowned out by anti Brexit campaigner Steve Bray blasting “Things can only get better” by D:Ream, Labour’s campaign anthem from 1997.

Our Press Office tweeted: “Things can only get wetter.”

Things can only get wetter pic.twitter.com/YQgS28NNKJ — Lib Dem Media Team (@LibDemPress) May 22, 2024

Ed Davey welcomed the General Election as a chance to kick out the Tories and deliver the change the country needs. He said:

This General Election is a chance to kick Rishi Sunak’s appalling Conservative government out of office and deliver the change the public is crying out for. For years the Conservative Party has taken voters for granted and lurched from crisis to crisis while the problems facing the country are getting so much worse. The NHS has been brought to its knees, people’s mortgages and rents have soared by hundreds of pounds a month, and water companies have got away with pumping filthy sewage into our rivers and beaches. All because this Conservative Government is more interested in fighting between themselves than standing up for the needs of the country. Every vote for the Liberal Democrats at this election is a vote for a strong local champion who will stand up for your community and health services. It’s clear that in many seats across the country, the best way to beat the Conservatives is to vote for the Liberal Democrats.

Scottish Lib Dem Leader Alex Cole-Hamilton highlighted his ambition to see liberals replace nationalists as the third party in the House of Commons.

The Conservatives and the SNP have taken people for granted and made a mess of our country for too long. People have had enough, it’s time for change and Scottish Liberal Democrats are here for it. We want to help everyone who can’t get a GP appointment or see an NHS dentist, lift up our schools and deliver for business. We’ll reduce your bills and tackle climate change by rolling out a national insulation programme, and we’ll get the government-owned water company to clean up its act and stop filling our rivers with sewage. Scottish Liberal Democrats want to bring people back together, putting Scotland at the heart of a reformed UK and fixing our broken relationship with Europe. People deserve a fair deal and local champions who will work tirelessly for them. From Milngavie to Mallaig, Cupar to Cape Wrath, people are choosing the Scottish Liberal Democrats to make that change happen. It is absolutely within our grasp to have more liberals than nationalists in the next Parliament, so liberal voices are heard at the very front of the House of Commons once again.

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds said:

After months of speculation and rumours, Rishi Sunak has finally decided to face the music by calling a general election for this Summer. It’s about time the public had a say in who is running the country, after years of Conservative chaos and disorder we have finally been given the chance to show them the door. This is a chance for the electorate to send a message to both Westminster and Cardiff Bay that they want to see some meaningful change. Make no mistake, neither the Conservatives or Labour offer anything different from the current status quo. The Liberal Democrats have always had a proud history of standing up for the interests of people here in Wales, and this will not change. This is not only an opportunity to kick the Conservatives out of Westminster but also our chance to send a message to the Welsh Labour government that Wales will not put up with their nonsense for much longer.

Today’s soggy Sunak speech will be the stuff of internet memes forever, but the Conservatives have money, ruthlessness and the ability to bombard their campaign messages into people’s homes almost under the radar. There are times it will get nasty, but we have the positive, hopeful campaign themes to counteract them.

To all Liberal Democrats standing, their teams and agents, all the very, very best of luck. I hope you get the amazing results you deserve.

A special thought to those who have piles of election expense returns from the locals to get in at the beginning of June on top of all the General Election stuff they will be doing.

And a massive hug to all those whose holiday plans have been thrown into turmoil by the date. There are bound to be some people in Scotland will have had holidays booked for when their children’s schools break up on 28th June.

We have so much to play for over the next 44 days. The end of a truly rotten government, and enough of us in the Commons to make a big difference. Let’s go for it.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings