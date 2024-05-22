The Election rumour mill is buzzing….

Speculation is growing that the Prime Minister is about to call an election on the back of the inflation figures this morning. Jeremy Hunt certainly seemed very smug as he did the media round.

This is either everyone getting over excited on the basis of a bit of chatter, or something more substantial. The Sunday Times’ Tim Shipman had this to say on Twitter:

Once again there are snap election rumours. I have been a sceptic every time so far. More importantly, people I trust who are in the loop have told me it’s nonsense. This time, those people are silent

If he asked the King to dissolve Parliament today, the election would be on 27th June, next week, 4th July. Scottish schools break up in the last week of June and no doubt those children whose schools are polling stations would be delighted with an extra day off. An election in the first week of July would see many Scots away on holiday, though. But he did say at PMQs that the election would be in the second half of the year, so 4th July meets that criteria.

I suspect most of us would be relieved to have the election out of the way so we can enjoy the Summer. Certainly, every held and target seat has been ready for any eventuality for a while. On the other hand, some people will already have booked holidays on the basis that he wasn’t going to call an election till after the Summer recess.

We should probably just stay calm and wait and see, but already speculation is reaching fever pitch. So we’ll all be on podium watch this afternoon. Does the lectern have a Government badge on it or not?

Alistair Carmichael took to Twitter to say:

As all the rumours swirl, it has to be said: It would be absolutely “peak Sunak” to call an election not because the polls have improved for the Tories, but because economic figures have shifted just enough so the public “ought” to be happy with him.

Our CEO Mike Dixon tweeted:

We are ready to go. Bring it on.

Whenever the election is, there’s a lot of hard work ahead. Let’s all look after each other in the weeks and months to come.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings