The Election rumour mill is buzzing….

Speculation is growing that the Prime Minister is about to call an election on the back of the inflation figures this morning. Jeremy Hunt certainly seemed very smug as he did the media round.
This is either everyone getting over excited on the basis of a bit of chatter, or something more substantial. The Sunday Times’ Tim Shipman had this to say on Twitter:
Once again there are snap election rumours. I have been a sceptic every time so far. More importantly, people I trust who are in the loop have told me it’s nonsense. This time, those people are silent
If he asked the King to dissolve Parliament today, the election would be on 27th June, next week, 4th July. Scottish schools break up in the last week of June and no doubt those children whose schools are polling stations would be delighted with an extra day off. An election in the first week of July would see many Scots away on holiday, though. But he did say at PMQs that the election would be in the second half of the year, so 4th July meets that criteria.
I suspect most of us would be relieved to have the election out of the way so we can enjoy the Summer. Certainly, every held and target seat has been ready for any eventuality for a while. On the other hand, some people will already have booked holidays on the basis that he wasn’t going to call an election till after the Summer recess.
We should probably just stay calm and wait and see, but already speculation is reaching fever pitch. So we’ll all be on podium watch this afternoon. Does the lectern have a Government badge on it or not?
Alistair Carmichael took to Twitter to say:
As all the rumours swirl, it has to be said: It would be absolutely “peak Sunak” to call an election not because the polls have improved for the Tories, but because economic figures have shifted just enough so the public “ought” to be happy with him.
Our CEO Mike Dixon tweeted:
We are ready to go. Bring it on.
Whenever the election is, there’s a lot of hard work ahead. Let’s all look after each other in the weeks and months to come.
* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings
Whilst headline inflation is down to 2.3%, it is primarily caused by energy prices being much lower than April last year. The worrying underlying inflation is in services, which accounts for most of our economy, and is almost unchanged at 5.9%. The Bank of England cannot afford to start reducing interest rates yet.
Bring it on, it would improve the mental health of the Nation & we would get our Conference back.
It’s quite ridiculous to act as is lower inflation by itself means that things are getting better it just means things are getting worse more slowly. Things won’t start getting better until wage growth exceeds inflation, and won’t be fully better unless and until wages have fully caught up with higher prices.
Except the government has ensured that even this won’t be enough because those higher wages with be taxed more heavily due to the real terms cuts to tax thresholds.
July 4th! Did he jump or was he pushed? It looks very much like the latter.
Is the Party ready to go?
Good luck to all our candidates.
The timing avoids one potential source of negative publicity: Ed is due to appear before the PO Enquiry on 18th July.
To quote Mrs Thatcher – “Rejoice !”
@Martin Bennett:
A correspondent with the Express (ok, not the most reliable source I grant you) reports one Tory backbencher responding to an inquiry “What do you think of an immediate General Election?” with “I’m writing a letter of no confidence…”
Chris Moore: I had hoped Ed Davey would have been able to account for himself. I was watching the inquiry today. It really looks as though the inquiry has moved on from ministers such as Ed Davey, because it is so very clear that the Post Office were concealing information. Even Paula Vennells is trying to make out that she was not being informed! It could have done Ed Davey some good to have been able to underline the heartless dysfunctionality in the PO.
The announcement of the election will disrupt the inquiry and take the public eye away from Vennells. The Post Office victims really deserve better.
The concern I have with Ed is that he is so lacking in punch and substance in interviews. He was better when he was a minister. I hope that others are given prominent roles in an effort to compensate. He also should take advantage of the lack of likelihood that we will be involved in government. This gives more freedom than Labour have. For example we can categorically state that the two child benefit cap should go. Labour may well do this but fear it being used to cast them as profligate.
Ed was lied to and believed the lies: but in that he was no different to any of the other Postal Affairs ministers during the two decades post-installation of Horizon. Unfortunately, none of them went the extra mile.
I agree with your other remarks: Vennells and other Post Office bigwigs + investigators+ lawyers behaved appallingly.
Also agree about Ed’s unnecessary timidity and lack of bite in interviews. What I like about him on the other hand is his stolidity and decency; his impressive history of caring for dying and sick parents and child.
Our plans for carers are worth promoting as a point of difference with Lab plus Tory.
I am happy to have recovered my vote and will be over in the UK and will help in my seat, which could fall to us ona good ight.
…on a good night.