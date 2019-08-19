Andy Kelly writes: Help me spread my message of hope and radicalism to Greater Manchester

I am over the moon to confirm that you the members have selected me to be your candidate for the Greater Manchester Metro Mayor elections in 2020.

As a Liberal Democrat council leader in the region I know what it takes to fight against the odds, but this time I really feel the tide has changed – This is now OUR time.

With the Tories are playing parlour games with people’s lives and Labour are betraying those they profess to represent I felt the need to step up to the plate.

Greater Manchester voters deserve better representation, we need someone who is not afraid to be frank about our future. That person is me.

This year the Liberal Democrats made huge gains in the local elections, with 700+ gains nationally – the party’s best local election results. Many of these gains were in the Greater Manchester region. Three weeks later we gained two members of European parliament in the North West as voters turned away from both Labour and the Conservatives. The two parties don’t deserve to represent us, and the current polling and by-elections shows us that voters agree. They are demanding better.

I am keen to take Burnham on his three years of nothing. My pledges are

To stand up for Remainers:

Our region voted to Remain yet are voices are ignored by our own Mayor.

To scrap the GMSF:

To find REAL solutions to the housing crisis. To provide the right homes, in the right places; reversing Labour’s local obsession with socially cleansing our community.

To give the police what it needs:

Recent shocking revelations that our police are unable to process criminals due to a new systems failure costing. GMP whistleblowers have come forward stating ‘people will die’ unless it is fixed. We were promised more police officers, better infrastructure and it is plain to see the opposite has happened.

It’s time to ask where these three years have gone.

But I can’t take on these powers alone. I need good old fashioned people power!

If you can give one or two hours a week helping me push our message – a message of hope and radicalism – I believe we can do this.

The ball is in our court – Let’s smash it.

Ps – If you can’t give time but want to give your support please donate here.

* Cllr Andy Kelly is Lib Dem Group Leader on Rochdale Borough Council and the Liberal Democrat Greater Manchester Mayoral Candidate