We need to show that we are not a one-trick Brexit pony

As a new member (I joined in June) Brexit, or rather stopping Brexit, was one of the reasons I joined. Yet this wasn’t the sole reason. Likewise my new colleagues have no doubt been pushed ‘over the line’ by our strong Anti-Brexit stance.

Yet, what happens post Brexit?

I’ve been a regular LibDem voter for some time before joining, coupled with this, Brexit and a growing dissatisfaction with the ‘big two’, I found myself increasingly agreeing with LibDem policy, on a variety of issues. Indeed I found that there was very little I disagreed with and that was true for around 90% of policy! It’s easy for new members, partly due to the hugely warm welcome we receive to feel massively ‘at home’ here.

However, in order to keep up the momentum of the Libdem surge, I urge us to consider life after Brexit. After all, our strength isn’t only in our Brexit stance but also our other policies, like the environment, equality and, as a teacher myself, education. It is by ensuring our focus is broad and balanced tha,t whatever occurs after October 31st, we can show our true colours, retain the membership we have secured and gather further support from Liberal thinkers far and wide.

My fear is that without the Brexit scourge, other potential voters, supporters and members will see us as a one-trick Brexit pony, not unlike others that could be called to mind. It is in our interest to form the next version of our narrative and show what ‘life after Brexit (or not)’ could look like under a Liberal government. Do people know what we stand for on Green issues? Does Jo Voter know our educational policies or are we doomed to be voiceless in a post Brexit apocalypse?

Therefore can we see more locally and nationally about everything people care about? How will we fix the NHS crisis? What is our answer to rising knife crime? How can we reverse cuts for school funding?

* Aidan Jenkins is a SENCO (special needs co-ordinator) in a local high school and a new party member in Newcastle-under-Lyme