We need to show that we are not a one-trick Brexit pony

As a new member (I joined in June) Brexit, or rather stopping Brexit, was one of the reasons I joined. Yet this wasn’t the sole reason. Likewise my new colleagues have no doubt been pushed ‘over the line’ by our strong Anti-Brexit stance.
Yet, what happens post Brexit?
I’ve been a regular LibDem voter for some time before joining, coupled with this, Brexit and a growing dissatisfaction with the ‘big two’, I found myself increasingly agreeing with LibDem policy, on a variety of issues. Indeed I found that there was very little I disagreed with and that was true for around 90% of policy! It’s easy for new members, partly due to the hugely warm welcome we receive to feel massively ‘at home’ here.
However, in order to keep up the momentum of the Libdem surge, I urge us to consider life after Brexit. After all, our strength isn’t only in our Brexit stance but also our other policies, like the environment, equality and, as a teacher myself, education. It is by ensuring our focus is broad and balanced tha,t whatever occurs after October 31st, we can show our true colours, retain the membership we have secured and gather further support from Liberal thinkers far and wide.
My fear is that without the Brexit scourge, other potential voters, supporters and members will see us as a one-trick Brexit pony, not unlike others that could be called to mind. It is in our interest to form the next version of our narrative and show what ‘life after Brexit (or not)’ could look like under a Liberal government. Do people know what we stand for on Green issues? Does Jo Voter know our educational policies or are we doomed to be voiceless in a post Brexit apocalypse?
Therefore can we see more locally and nationally about everything people care about? How will we fix the NHS crisis? What is our answer to rising knife crime? How can we reverse cuts for school funding?
* Aidan Jenkins is a SENCO (special needs co-ordinator) in a local high school and a new party member in Newcastle-under-Lyme
I absolutely agree. As a newish member myself, fighting Brexit was just one of the factors that led me to the Lib Dem’s. In fact, it wasn’t even that main one. Having discovered after many years in Labour that actually I wasn’t a socialist but a liberal (and probably always had been), I knew I had to be where the other liberals were. This party has so much more to offer than just being the anti Brexit party (vital as that is). The richness of our philosophical tradition, our role in the setting up of the Welfare State, our belief in the primacy of individual freedom, the progressive policies – it is truly a hidden gem.
Agreed.
Some suggestions:
– rebalance tax from income to assets (unearned house price windfalls would be a good start)
– look to move to the Dutch insurance model for health service funding, thereby depoliticising it and improving outcomes
– significantly improve defence spending to ensure projection of hard and soft power to defend British and European interests
– return to middle schools, and introduce selection post 14
– invest in entrepreneurs and start-ups, particularly around environmental businesses
Many thanks for your comments.
I agree entirely Mark.
I think it’s easy for people who are not aligned to to Conservatives to align with Labour. But as Labour have moved further to the left, and the conservatives to the right, many moderates on both sides have found themselves politically homeless. Thankfully the LibDems are a strong voice, avoiding both Extremes!