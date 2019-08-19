The thin blue line is too thin and we do not sufficiently punish those who attack the police

I’m going to sound like a misty-eyed old fossil now, but often I find my base reference point, with respect to the police, was the actor Jack Warner playing “ Dixon of Dock Green “.

Yes, I know most people under 60 years old won’t remember him. Yes, I know “Dixon of Dock Green” probably gave an idealised version of law and order even when it was broadcast from 1955 until 1976.

But many of us watched “Dixon” for decades. The series was created by the great TV scriptwriter, Ted Willis. You can see an example episode below from BBC4. There was the great police constable at the start, after the reassuring theme music, whistling a light tune, saluting the public and saying “Evening all”. All cheerful and reassuring. You knew where you were with PC George Dixon (later promoted to Sargeant). Physically, he was large and reassuring. The Goodies and Baddies were clearly marked. The Baddies had a grudging respect for “the old Bill”.

At the end of the shows, our friendly PC came on to reassure us all that, at the end of that night’s story, justice was served and there was no reason to have nightmares. The Baddies were caught and banged to rights. “Good night all”, was the friendly farewell at the end. All was right in the world.

Contrast that series with “Police Code Zero: Officer under attack”. This modern-day reality show is pieced together from “shoulder cam” footage and interviews with police officers. It is broadcast by Channel 5 and four episodes are available to watch on the “My5” catch service. The series follows a number of real cases where police officers have been attacked by members of the public. The footage is always frightening and, often, harrowing. We see people suddenly turning violent and attacking police officers. There is a strong under-current in each attack. It almost seems that some people see the police uniform as a target for violence. They see red and attack an officer or officers. “Police Code Zero” is the button that police press on their communications gear when they are under attack. It brings other officers to the scene as quickly as they can get there.

It is conceivable that during the time of the “Dixon of Dock Green” shows, there was some grudging respect for the police uniform. Nowadays, the situation has been reversed and some see the police as a target. There seems to have been a sea change in attitudes.

Last week we saw the death of PC Andrew Harper in the line of duty. As an aside, by chilling coincidence, he died just a few yards from the site of the 2004 Ufton Nervet Rail Disaster.

But watching “Police Code Zero”, it is a wonder that more police officers are not killed. And what is very striking are the ridiculously small sentences which offenders receive. Officers are left with life-changing injuries or long-term mental harm, and the offenders walk free with the judicial equivalent of a rap on the knuckles.

What is clear to me is that the police in general are, in the words of their federation, “courageous, caring and compassionate”. But the thin blue line is too thin and we are asking too much of officers, without sufficient back-up and stiff enough sentences for those who attack them.

