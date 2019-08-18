The most important thing Jo Swinson did this week

When Jo Swinson was asked on the Today programme if she had talked to Ken Clarke and Harriet Harman about the possibility of them leading a Government of National Unity, my first thought was “Do you know nothing about her?”

Jo does her homework. There is no way on earth she would have said that Corbyn didn’t have the support to become temporary PM if she wasn’t sure of the figures. When she said that Corbyn couldn’t command the support of the House of Commons it is because she had had the conversations and worked that out. When she said that people like Ken Clarke and Harriet Harman would be great choices to lead a Government of National Unity as they didn’t have any long term ambitions to do the job, of course she had spoken to them first.

Her constant refrain was about building a plan that worked, a plan that united those opposed to the destructive path our incompetent Prime Minister is trying to take us down.

And that’s important.

For two days, Jo dominated the news headlines. Actually, it was nearer three as the news that Sarah Wollaston had joined us came late on Wednesday.

Dominating the news headlines is news about the formation of a coherent plan to block no deal – and, if Jo has her way, to stop Brexit altogether. She was crystal clear that the aim of the Liberal Democrats is to remain in the EU and we would campaign to do so in any People’s Vote.

She looked an anxious nation in the eye and calmly and confidently told them that she, and others, potentially a majority of MPs, had their backs.

She talked about doing whatever it took to stop Brexit.

This all comes as the Sunday Times publishes details (£) of leaked government documents showing how a no deal Brexit would lead to the return of a hard border in Ireland, food, fuel and medicine shortages and massive queues at ports. It doesn’t need explaining how this will hit the poorest and most vulnerable the hardest.

Here’s what they have to say on medicines:

Any disruption that reduces, delays or stops the supply of medicines for UK veterinary use would reduce our ability to prevent and control disease outbreaks, with potential harm to animal health and welfare, the environment and wider food safety and availability, as well as, in the case of zoonotic diseases, posing a risk to human health. Industry stockpiling will not be able to match the 4-12 weeks’ stockpiling that took place in March 2019. Air freight capacity and the special import scheme are not a financially viable way to mitigate risks associated with veterinary medicine availability issues.

And on food:

Certain types of fresh food supply will decrease. Critical elements of the food supply chain (such as ingredients, chemicals and packaging) may be in short supply. In combination, these two factors will not cause an overall shortage of food in the UK but will reduce availability and choice and increase the price, which will affect vulnerable groups.

It’s pretty basic, everyday, necessary stuff that’s going to be hit.

And all that has to be seen in the context of indicators this week of a new global recession.

On the Pod Save America podcast this week, former Obama staffers Jon Favreau and Dan Pfeiffer talked about how, in 2009 and beyond, Obama was able to work with other world leaders, including Gordon Brown, David Cameron, Angela Merkel and Francois Hollande to oo-ordinate a global response. The thought of Trump and his advisers, who are commentators rather than specialists, dealing with something that caused them so much stress, did not fill them with confidence.

Leaving a decades long source of prosperity and collaboration at the exact moment when global economic turbulence hits is unwise to say the very least. Nobody would choose to isolate themselves at a moment of threat.

Jo’s speech this week shows us that people with sense are working on a credible plan to stop this nonsense. So we don’t have to put up with what Boris Johnson and Dominic Cummings throw at us. There is a way out.

Establishing that in the minds of anxious voters is the most important thing Jo Swinson did this week.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings