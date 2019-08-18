Lord Tony Greaves writes…So how would an interim government actually work?

For a start, here is my letter to the Guardian which they did not publish.

It is surely obvious that the best person to head up an interim multi-party government is an interim Prime Minister – a person with no longer term ambitions who is not going to try to use their interim position for their own advancement or that of their party? It should be a person who commands respect around the House of Commons and who is not standing again at the next General Election. As for Mr Corbyn, can he be trusted on Europe? We all know that he and his closest advisers would like to leave the EU, that he has talked for the past three years about the need to get a “Labour Withdrawal Agreement”, and that he has been dragged kicking and screaming by members of his party to support any new people’s vote. In the highly unlikely event that he could win an overall majority in the General Election that he wants to call before any new referendum, are we confident that he would not abandon any such idea? Jo Swinson is right – he is not the person for the job.

But now we need to take the discussion further. In all the Westminster Bubble blather about who should be the Interim Prime Minister in an Interim Government, no-one seems to be thinking about how it would work. Of course it suits the Bubble to talk about personalities, who is falling out with who within and across the parties. And it means they don’t have to think and expose their ignorance about what the rules say and how the systems actually work.

Jo’s speech and letter were an excellent explanation of where the Remain forces (which at any given moment may or may not include Labour) stand in the short run. Experts in what the Commons might or might not be able to do in their fortnight back in September to stop a hard Brexit on 31st October are working hard on that. There is still over a fortnight before Parliament returns on 3rd September for the politics of it all to evolve, though to read and hear a lot of the current blather you’d think it all had to be done this weekend.

Paul Tyler’s excellent piece here sets out a good explanation of how the present government can be brought down, and what has to happen before a General Election would have to be called. There is still far too much loose talk in the media about the Prime Minister or even Mr Corbyn just “calling a General Election”. But if it does all result in the Queen inviting someone else to try to form an Interim or Caretaker Government, there seems to be no talk at all as yet about what such a Government would look like (other than who might be PM), how it would be constructed, how long it would last and what it would do.

People are saying it would just be to “call a People’s Vote” or new referendum. And then a General Election. But how soon could a new referendum be called? It will need primary legislation both to hold it and to short-circuit the legislative timescale laid down for referendums. Against the determined opposition of very angry Brexiters after Mr Johnson has been kicked out of Downing Street, that can be pushed through Parliament fairly quickly but not very quickly

Whether a new referendum could be held before Christmas, or if it would have to wait until some time after the New Year, there will be a period of time in which the Interim Government is in charge. Where will its members be drawn from? (And specifically for us will Liberal Democrats take part and what do we think about that?) What will happen to the existing Bills (new legislation) that are currently going through Parliament – and in important areas are stuck. Presumably Brexit-related Bills will be dropped – so what will Parliament do? As we have seen recently, a Parliament which has nothing much to do can be a politically dangerous place.

Will the Government be fully staffed up? It will need 20 to 30 Cabinet Ministers but what about all the rest? Who will run the Government Whip’s Office and who will take the Interim Whip? In a practical sense it will not be possible without the fairly full-hearted involvement of the Labour Party. There will have to be protocols that there will be no important new initiatives and that the purpose of running departments is strictly “steady as she goes”, but what about the old Tory initiatives and practices that most of the rest of Parliament finds abhorrent? And a lot of what Ministers do is making decisions about routine business, and indeed not so routine stuff, some highly controversial – the autumn budget, negotiations over the suspension of Stormont, new rail franchises, the local government settlement, umpteen crises and events in the rest of the world, and all the “events, dear boy, events” that will crop up to be dealt with day by day by mainly inexperienced Ministers with no firm party structures or policy frameworks to rely on. And with the best will in the world, some of them will be trying to make a name for themselves whatever the protocols say.

In the meantime – while most leading parliamentary Remainers are tied up just trying to hold things together – the Brexiters led by the leader of the opposition Boris Johnson will be on the rampage both in the Place of Westminster and out in the country. When they warn of mass protests, riots and general mayhem, what they really mean is that they will make sure it happens, always deploring the language of hatred and actual violence, but doing nothing to quell the results of their own activism and reminding us all that “we warned you it would happen”.

Processes, timetables, practicalities, political background. If we are serious that this is all an option if other (legislative) means fail, and if it comes to it we are going to do it, we need to start thinking hard about what, when, and how, and about the political environment in which we will have to fight to succeed.

* Lord Tony Greaves is the Liberal Democrats Lords Spokesperson for the North of England.