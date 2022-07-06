A Twitter round up, including a great question to the PM from Munira Wilson and a punchy interview with Christine Jardine.
Another day of chaos.
Every day the Conservatives allow Boris Johnson to cling on to power does more damage to our country.
— Ed Davey (@EdwardJDavey) July 6, 2022
The Prime Minister once wrote: “It is a wonderful and necessary fact of political biology that we never know when our time is up."
The Prime Minister should heed the advice of his former self and go now. pic.twitter.com/OYEWFN9eTM
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) July 6, 2022
This is unprecedented, and the disappointment is that it’s taken so long. The Prime Minister has lost all credibility to lead and he needs to do the right thing and resign. pic.twitter.com/OJnTaDVWwe
— Christine Jardine 🔶 (@cajardineMP) July 6, 2022
He is a liar, a law-breaker and an abysmal Prime Minister.
Your time is up Boris Johnson, time to go. https://t.co/0nUqJl8UO4
— Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) July 6, 2022
It is with great sadness and regret that I must announce my resignation… oh hang on, I’ve already done that…
— Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 6, 2022