One wheel on my wagon and I’m still rolling along…

The government spent Thursday stuck in quicksand. The prime minister was in sand up to his neck. But he still blundered and blustered on regardless through PMQs and a parliamentary committee most people had not heard of. More than forty members of the government have resigned, some from the top table, some the servers who usually bow and scrape. Michael Gove was sacked.

I write this article in the early hours of Thursday before heading off for a lengthy day battling in a Tory dominated council. Will Boris Johnson still be prime minister when I leave the council chamber? Will there be more resignations as dawn breaks?

Boris Johnson has always been in denial of reality. He has always lived in a fantasy world. His world is centred around himself. He is stuck in Slogan Land. Sound Bite Land. Anything but Resigning Land.

When watching Johnson perform at PMQs yesterday, a song from my youth randomly popped into my head. “Three wheels on my wagon, and I’m still rolling along…” The song was nonsense and hasn’t aged well. The same might be said of Johnson. For all the sense he made yesterday, he might have been chanting the New Christy Minstrels’ chorus: “I’m singing a higgity, haggity, hoggety, high. Pioneers, they never say die.”

That’s Johnson. Never say die. Never say resign.

That was a theme picked up my Munira Wilson during PMQs:

The Prime Minister once wrote: “It is a wonderful and necessary fact of political biology that we never know when our time is up. Long after it is obvious to everyone that we are goners, we continue to believe in our ‘duty’ to hang on… to the perks and privileges of our posts… In reality, we are just terrified of the come-down.” For the sake of this great country, will the Prime Minister heed the advice of his former self, get over his terror and do the decent thing?

The government has come to a halt as Britain’s Trump battles for his survival. Even cabinet members are calling on Boris Johnson to resign. Here are just a few recent Lib Dem tweets.

I’ve a list of proposals to help fix Cumbria’s housing crisis, provide rural bus services, bring cancer services closer to home.. at tomorrow’s Levelling Up Bill committee… only to find that it’s now cancelled because *both* ministers have resigned! In office but not in power. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) July 6, 2022

As long as Johnson clings on, we effectively have NO FUNCTIONING GOVERNMENT. The Conservatives knowingly foisted this amoral, narcissistic PM on us and we’re all paying a heavy price. — Sarah Olney (@sarahjolney1) July 6, 2022

Who’d have guessed that Britain’s Trump would have ended up causing a constitutional crisis and threatening violence. I know, I know. https://t.co/YrPeI1jUqt — Helen Morgan MP 🔶 (@HelenMorganMP) July 6, 2022

Boris Johnson is increasingly behaving like Donald Trump. So far we haven’t had #CapitolHill But nobody ever thought Trump would do what he did until it happened. — Wera Hobhouse MP 🔶 🇺🇦 (@Wera_Hobhouse) July 6, 2022

Deluded. He may well have the title of PM tomorrow. But he lost the authority of that title today https://t.co/WaRjzRXyR5 — Layla Moran 🔶 (@LaylaMoran) July 6, 2022

