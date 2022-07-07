One wheel on my wagon and I’m still rolling along…

The government spent Thursday stuck in quicksand. The prime minister was in sand up to his neck. But he still blundered and blustered on regardless through PMQs and a parliamentary committee most people had not heard of. More than forty members of the government have resigned, some from the top table, some the servers who usually bow and scrape. Michael Gove was sacked.

I write this article in the early hours of Thursday before heading off for a lengthy day battling in a Tory dominated council. Will Boris Johnson still be prime minister when I leave the council chamber? Will there be more resignations as dawn breaks?

Boris Johnson has always been in denial of reality. He has always lived in a fantasy world. His world is centred around himself. He is stuck in Slogan Land. Sound Bite Land. Anything but Resigning Land.

When watching Johnson perform at PMQs yesterday, a song from my youth randomly popped into my head. “Three wheels on my wagon, and I’m still rolling along…” The song was nonsense and hasn’t aged well. The same might be said of Johnson. For all the sense he made yesterday, he might have been chanting the New Christy Minstrels’ chorus: “I’m singing a higgity, haggity, hoggety, high. Pioneers, they never say die.”

That’s Johnson. Never say die. Never say resign.

That was a theme picked up my Munira Wilson during PMQs:

The Prime Minister once wrote: “It is a wonderful and necessary fact of political biology that we never know when our time is up. Long after it is obvious to everyone that we are goners, we continue to believe in our ‘duty’ to hang on… to the perks and privileges of our posts… In reality, we are just terrified of the come-down.” For the sake of this great country, will the Prime Minister heed the advice of his former self, get over his terror and do the decent thing?

 

The government has come to a halt as Britain’s Trump battles for his survival. Even cabinet members are calling on Boris Johnson to resign. Here are just a few recent Lib Dem tweets.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Thursday editor of Lib Dem Voice.

  • expats 7th Jul '22 - 7:43am

    Simon Jenkins’s piece in the Guardian echoes the Sun’s headline, “Johnson appears still to believe he can appeal to a popular electoral mandate over the heads of his parliamentary colleagues: a grim parody of the lingering campaign of his opposite number and erstwhile admirer, Donald Trump in America. But it won’t and can’t work. In Britain, layers of political membrane separate the office of prime minister from the electorate.”

    With apologies to Jenkins (and Godwin); to me it seems more like ‘The last days in the bunker’. Johnson seems to have esconsed himself, together with his few remaining loyalists, in a room in No.10 and is moving imaginary groups of supporters to overthrow the will of the electorate (and the Conservative party) and take personal dictatorial control of the country.

    Of course it’s only 7.30am and everything could have changed in the next few hours.

