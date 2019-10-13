Are you marching with the Lib Dems to stop Brexit next Saturday?

Next Saturday, as Parliament sits for the first time on a Saturday in 37 years to try and sort the Brexit mess, a massive People’s Vote march will be taking place. MPs will be able to hear the end of the rally in Parliament Square.

The Lib Dems will be marching in support of a People’s Vote with the very clear aim to stop Brexit.

We will be meeting at 11 am at the Duke of Wellington Memorial Statue at Hyde Park Corner.

In October last year, I made the 800 miles in a day round trip to make my voice heard. I joined 700,000 others. A million took to the streets in March. I will be doing so again next Saturday. It is so important to stop Brexit so that we can get on with tackling the really important issues of our time – climate change and tackling poverty and inequality.

That day last October was brilliant. Gorgeous sunshine, fabulous atmosphere -and we even saw Jarvis Cocker!

It will be strange not to be sitting in front of BBC Parliament following all the twists and turns but I feel that it is very important for MPs to have a very visible reminder that they don’t have a mandate for any specific deal. They sure as hell don’t have a mandate for no deal. They need to let the people mark their homework by means of a referendum with the option to choose the best deal possible – remaining in the EU.

Come and join us.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings