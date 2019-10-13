Caron Lindsay

Jo on Ridge on Sunday: Lib Dems could win General Election

By | Sun 13th October 2019 - 10:06 am

In a clear and confident interview on Ridge on Sunday this morning, Jo Swinson staked her claim to be Prime Minister.

Any Brexit deal, she said, would be as bad for the country as the financial crash in 2008. This is why Lib Dems would be supporting amendments to give the people the final say:

This is another great interview from Jo. Clear answers to the questions she is asked and is clear about her ambitions for the party. She is totally serious about us going all out to win the election. She wants and intends to lead a party of hundreds, not just tens, of MPs. We’ve never seen the sort of volatility in our politics that we have at the moment so achieving that is entirely possible. We certainly have the best chance to do so.

Jo is offering a clear way to stop Brexit by democratic means and a government which will put people and planet first. Those are compelling arguments and she puts them across very well. We can feel confident that she will lead us well into any election.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

