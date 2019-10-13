Jo on Ridge on Sunday: Lib Dems could win General Election

In a clear and confident interview on Ridge on Sunday this morning, Jo Swinson staked her claim to be Prime Minister.

Jo Swinson it is "entirely possible" that the Lib Dems could win a majority at the next election. Get live updates on #Ridge here: https://t.co/gkVGqz18Dg pic.twitter.com/K2XzBdViUp — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) October 13, 2019

.@joswinson says that neither Jeremy Corbyn nor Boris Johnson are fit to be Prime Minister. She offers a liberal alternative – to tackle the climate emergency and to make this an open, fair and inclusive country working with other countries to tackle our shared problems. — Caron Lindsay 🔶 (@caronmlindsay) October 13, 2019

Jo Swinson says there are no circumstances under which she could back a Jeremy Corbyn government adding that he is "not fit to be Prime Minister". Get live updates on #Ridge here: https://t.co/gkVGqz18Dg pic.twitter.com/ql5pVftly6 — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) October 13, 2019

Any Brexit deal, she said, would be as bad for the country as the financial crash in 2008. This is why Lib Dems would be supporting amendments to give the people the final say:

When asked if the Lib Dems would back a deal that was subject to another referendum, Jo Swinson says they will always back amendments for a second referendum. Get live updates on #Ridge here: https://t.co/gkVGqz18Dg pic.twitter.com/J1MKg5kcX3 — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) October 13, 2019

This is another great interview from Jo. Clear answers to the questions she is asked and is clear about her ambitions for the party. She is totally serious about us going all out to win the election. She wants and intends to lead a party of hundreds, not just tens, of MPs. We’ve never seen the sort of volatility in our politics that we have at the moment so achieving that is entirely possible. We certainly have the best chance to do so.

Jo is offering a clear way to stop Brexit by democratic means and a government which will put people and planet first. Those are compelling arguments and she puts them across very well. We can feel confident that she will lead us well into any election.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings