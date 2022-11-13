I’m a huge advocate of recalling the lessons of the past, learning the stories, and putting faces to the names.

Over 30 years ago I was one of the few students who went to the war memorial in Nottingham – and as student President I was one of the first in recent times to lay a formal wreath at the Cenotaph there.

Come forwards and I lay a wreath as Leader of the Liberal Democrats on Derbyshire County Council.

In addition, I am the Lay Worship Leader for Great Hucklow Unitarian Chapel in Derbyshire Dales.

My view of armistice and remembrance has become more rounded and more informed and I now understand the role of all nations, the global effect of conflict and the consequences – in matters of hate, few are left out.

Accordingly when I lay a wreath at Matlock as Group Leader, I lay a wreath of red poppies but also a hand made wreath of purple poppies to represent the animals who served and died. Further this year, I tied a yellow and blue ribbon around my red wreath to reflect the Ukrainian conflict.

At my Chapel we have made remembrance a key cornerstone of our year and have adults and indeed the local school in attendance. As a Unitarian Chapel we are very inclusive and with our unique status as a national spiritual home for Unitarians we are able to call on a wider base of support. We have a poppy fall, we have a poppy heart, we do a service inside and outside the Chapel and it is – as is the Unitarian tradition – the most inclusive poppy fall in Derbyshire. Red poppies for uniformed service, purple for animals, black for all nations and races, pink for those arrested for their sexuality and white for peace.

This morning, Sparky and I popped down to the Town Hall in Chesterfield and placed the finishing touches to a small display of purple poppies. We adorned it with the ribbons of the Dickin Medal for animal bravery and we paused to recall the full horror and to do our bit to remember and to learn.

Here in Derbyshire I’m keen that we honour all this who died in service and due to conflict.

* Ed Fordham is a councillor on Chesterfield Borough Council and runs Brockwell Books of Chesterfield, selling many thanks, not least ephemera he bought from Liber Books over the last 25 years.