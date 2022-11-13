Floella Benjamin joins the Order of Merit

The Voice

Many congratulations to Liberal Democrat peer Floella Benjamin on being appointed to the prestigious Order of Merit, one of the country’s highest honours which is in the personal gift of the sovereign. It is particularly poignant that she and the other five people appointed this weekend were chosen by the late Queen in early September just before she died.

The Royal Family’s website gives the history of the Order of Merit:

The Order of Merit, founded in 1902 by King Edward VII, is a special mark of honour conferred by the Sovereign on individuals of exceptional distinction in the armed forces, science, arts, literature, or for the promotion of culture. Appointments to the Order are in the Sovereign’s personal gift. The Order is restricted to 24 members.

Floella responded on Twitter to the many messages of congratulation she received:

One such message was from Joan Armatrading:

Floella was on Saturday Kitchen two weeks ago as part of the BBC’s 100th anniversary celebrations. She talked about her life, career and fighting for diversity and representation. It is well worth a watch here.

