As a Liberal Democrat and a Muslim, I condemn the senseless murder of Samuel Paty and the attacks in Nice on 29 October. Such heinous attacks are completely against the teachings of Islam, which prohibits terrorism or extremism under any circumstances. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, the people of France and with everyone affected.

These horrific attacks, perpetrated on the false pretext of defending the honour of Muhammad, The Holy Prophet of Islam (“The Holy Prophet”) have led to outrage and exacerbated tensions between Muslims and French society. They risk damaging relations in Britain too.

Like many Muslims, I consider the derogatory cartoons depicting The Holy Prophet published by Charlie Hebdo and other publications to be offensive, distressful and provocative, but they do not justify violence. The cartoons do not serve the objective of free speech, which is to encourage debate and find truth. Instead, their only purpose is to ridicule and cause offence, knowing it to be hurtful to Muslims.

Regardless of the dishonest attacks on the character of The Holy Prophet, to react violently is totally wrong. The opponents of The Holy Prophet often abused and mocked him. But he responded peacefully and never permitted any of his companions to react.

In one example, Abdullah bin Ubayy Bin Salool, abused The Holy Prophet mercilessly. His own son, a Muslim himself, became so aggrieved by such maliciousness that he asked for permission to kill his own father. The Holy Prophet set a timeless example of forbearance and tolerance for his companions and future Muslims by forbidding a violent reaction. Instead, he said: “I will treat your father with compassion and consideration.”. The Holy Prophet’s response demonstrates the immeasurable injustice of those who pick up arms to ‘avenge’ The Holy Prophet, showing that The Holy Prophet prohibited violent reactions to attacks against him.

Responding violently or advocating fanaticism only benefits those who wish to portray Islam as an extremist religion. It entrenches the position of those who justify the publication of derogatory cartoons depicting The Holy Prophet as a necessary act of freedom of expression. The vile attacks in France have not to deterred or diminished the prospects of further cartoons being published. Instead, they lead only to their further publication and spread. History proves the point. The violent reaction following the initial caricatures depicting The Holy Prophet in 2005 did not deter others from doing the same; rather it emboldened and strengthened the resolve of others to follow in their footsteps.

Freedom of expression is a human right that I champion as a Liberal Democrat and a Muslim. But it comes with responsibility and must not be used to justify discrimination or hatred against any person or group. The Equalities Act and other legislation place limits on hateful and discriminatory speech, despite the societal value we place on free speech. Rights and freedom should not be misused to alienate the legitimate rights of any member of society (including those who profess a peaceful religious or non-religious belief) to live peacefully and free from demonization. Thankfully, the mainstream of British society and media shares that view and does not tolerate hate speech, racist language or anti-Semitic tropes.

Muslims are perfectly placed to exemplify Islam’s true purpose, which is to unite mankind and bring them closer together, counselling freedom of belief, equality and equity for all members of society.

As Liberal Democrats also, where we see injustice, we must tackle it. We should always stand up for what’s right, not just for what’s popular.

We must defeat all terrorists’ purpose which is to create division and discord. In part, we can do that by condemning all acts of hatred decisively, thoughtfully and peacefully, whether purportedly against Islam or purportedly in defence of it.

* Khalil Yousuf is a practising Solicitor and Managing Director of in-house legal services provider Flexible Lawyers. He was a Parliamentary Candidate in the 2019 General election and is Parliamentary Spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats, Crawley. Khalil is also an active human rights advocate serving on a non-remunerated basis on number of Boards, charitable and not-for-profit organisations.