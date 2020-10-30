The new BBC guidelines are a threat to a healthy democracy

Embed from Getty Images

The BBC faces criticism from people across the political spectrum for perceived bias. The left accuse it of being full of Conservative Oxbridge graduates; the right accuse it of being stuffed with do-gooding lefties. Remain voters shame it for giving Nigel Farage and Boris Johnson a disproportionate voice; Leave voters are convinced that its coverage verged on making it a campaigning tool for Remain. On the whole, this suggests that the BBC gets it broadly correct. I myself feel it leans too much towards a sort of moderate conservatism, but then as a proud liberal leftie myself, I suppose that’s only natural.

The question of what exactly can be considered political is an interesting one. On the face of it, introducing new rules to ensure political impartiality in an era when it has never been easier to inform the world of your views makes perfect sense. But the reality of this, and the extent of Tim Davies’ new rules, are nothing short of a chilling attempt to placate a government that wants to be set free from the constraints of scrutiny and criticism.

Perhaps most headline-grabbing of these guidelines is the ban on BBC journalists attending LGBTQ+ marches, on the grounds that it is a ‘controversial’ issue. It is shocking that in 2020, supporting equal rights for LGBTQ+ people is considered controversial. That in itself is a political statement, and a phenomenally illiberal one.

Then consider how inappropriate it is that a white, Cambridge-educated male who has previously stood as a Conservative councillor is telling his staff that they can’t attend Black Lives Matter demonstrations or express their support for the movement. That is arguably more of a political statement than allowing staff the freedom to express their opinions in a personal capacity. I’m sure that sixty years ago, expressing support for the civil rights movement in America would have been considered controversial. Two hundred years ago, opposing the slave trade might have been seen as overly woke, hand-wringing liberal nonsense.

Much like the Section 28 laws, which were rarely enforced, the new guidelines have the potential to act as an effective deterrent to anyone affiliated with the BBC who wants to offer a critical opinion of the government or the prevailing political winds. Will writers now self-censor to avoid topics that may be seen as controversial? Will presenters feel pressured into soft-balling their way through interviews with ministers for fear of being seen as overly opinionated? We don’t yet know, but it is easy to see how this could happen. Impartiality does not mean amorality, and presenting a balanced argument does not mean an obligation to air hateful views simply because they are in opposition to someone else’s views.

What the BBC are trying to do is maintain the status quo in the face of not-so-veiled threats from right wing Conserative politicians who have always seen a publicly funded broadcaster as an unacceptably statist principle. But what is maintaining the status quo if not a solid and active commitment to small-c conservatism?

At best, the new rules are well-intentioned but dangerously misguided. At worst, they are a threat to free speech and a healthy democracy.

* David Gray is a musician, actor and writer based in Birmingham