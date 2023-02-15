Ruth Bright

Aylesbury – the estate that took the crown

By | Wed 15th February 2023 - 11:10 am

The Netflix series “The Crown” Series 4 Episode 5. The camera pans across what appear to be desolate tower blocks and an inner-city, high-rise wasteland with little hope. It’s the home of Michael Fagan, the intruder who so famously gained entry to Buckingham Palace and sat on the Queen’s bed.

In the episode in question the Queen (Olivia Colman) gathers herself after the shock of the appearance of Fagan (Tom Brooke) in her bedroom. She rallies her famous small talk and asks: “and where do you live?” answer: “King’s Cross.” “Is it nice?” “Not really.”

But the setting is not King’s Cross. In fact, the glimpses we see of Fagan’s world are South of the river. It’s the Aylesbury estate in Walworth, Southwark. The Aylesbury, home to Wendover, the longest tower block in Europe and part of Faraday ward, at one time one of the most deprived wards in the UK.

I knew it well as one of the Lib Dem councillors for the estate in the nineties and noughties.

The Aylesbury is the edgy setting for many a TV show. The towers feature on a Madonna video and countless episodes of the Bill. As a young woman I experienced plenty of frightening times on the estate. Walking back from a meeting on Wendover late at night I was followed by two men in a car which sped off once the occupants had had the fun of seeing my terror close up.

But that wasn’t the whole story. The Aylesbury estate was a village and the Wendover block itself was a village within a village. A survey showed an astonishing 81% of residents said they received help from a neighbour – everything from babysitting to taking in a parcel.

Though it was built by his own party in the late 60s, in 1997 Tony Blair turned up for a photo opportunity on the estate (as the Lib Dem ward councillors my colleagues Alf Langley, Donnachadh McCarthy and I were not invited!) and announced things had to change. He later vetoed the massive refurbishment voted for by tenants. The Aylesbury had to go.

A recent academic oral history of the estate has pretty much airbrushed the Liberal Democrats out of the story. No mention of the influential Lib Dem crime survey of 2,700 flats revealing crimes against women which had not even been reported before. We successfully campaigned alongside tenants to bring down the link bridges between the towers as they were a magnet for crime.

But the sadness is not our erasure, galling though it is, but the folly in the first place of a post-war generation being consigned to the “streets in the sky” from the Elephant and Castle to the Old Kent Road

Soon there will only be old footage like the Netflix show to show for it and an exchange about a fake Aylesbury with a fake Fagan and a fake queen: “Is it nice?” “Not really”.

Written in honour of Paddy Ashdown who came to the Aylesbury before it was fashionable and, in his book, “Beyond Westminster” highlighted the menace of tower block fires long before the horrors of Grenfell.

 

* Ruth Bright has been a councillor in Southwark and Parliamentary Candidate for Hampshire East

Read more by or more about , or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Katharine Pindar
    This is a splendid article and debate. I think myself our strength against the populist Right is our ability to point out that we can better represent ordinary...
  • nigel hunter
    One idea that could alleviate a small number of families, re nurses and supporting jobs, would be what Johnson (I will NEVER call him by his 1st name) promised ...
  • Gordon Lishman
    Following up the reference to the FT, I strongly recommend the recent book "The crisis of Democratic Capitalism" by Martin Wolf, the FT's Chief Economic writer....
  • Martin
    Although these are justifiable gripes, we could concede that, in an admittedly dreadfully uncompetitive field, Nicola Sturgeon has been the most impressive UK l...
  • Mick Taylor
    Well, she's now resigning as Leader. What better way to pass the buck for her government's failure to deliver as Christine points out. It will be very short ter...