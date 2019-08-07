I’ve had an idea about bar charts! It’s way outside my area of expertise, but indulge me.

Right, Northern Ireland has a unique set of parties and in Scotland and Wales the national parties have disrupted the ability of the LabCon duopoly to “game” First Past the Post. In England, though, LabCon game First Past the Post for all its worth. They do everything they can to maintain a dichotomy, “them or us”. Then they run a “project fear” on “them”.

Our campaigning tasks are to avoid being “them” and be an independent, viable, option.

I have previously suggested that we can avoid being “them” by criticising neither duopoly party individually but only the duopoly as an unified entity.

As for establishing ourselves as real contenders, nationally this is going well.

Locally, though, I can see problems with the bar charts we use to make the case that we are a winning bet. Here we too often play exactly that “us and them” dichotomy that hurts us so much nationally. Nationally we need people to abandon voting for the least-worst-possible winner. Locally, though it’s all “only we can…” and “can’t win here”; straight out of the duopoly playbook. And all too often we dishonestly distort data to present the “story” we want to tell.

Now, after the elections for the European Parliament we have no need to distort as there is always some data that, fairly presented, will tell the story that we are in the race. In a constituency where we came second in 2017, that data can be presented. In my constituency, Lewisham and Deptford, we didn’t do so well in 2017 (to say the least). In the EU elections, though, we came first in Lewisham borough! That data can be used. In some areas of London we came third. Coming first in the region as a whole, though, allows that data to be used. What of a constituency where we did badly, in an electoral area where we did badly and a region where we didn’t do so well? The UK wide EU results put us in second place: those results will tell the story.

When we tell that story I suggest we tell just that story: we’re in the running. So have a rich amber lozenge of hope in first or second position. And everything else in grey.

Of course, if we enter an alliance with the Greens we can give them some colour. And have a joint bar:

I have no expertise in design, “messaging”, or marketing; but to me those are winning bar charts. And those are charts for a constituency where we did badly, in an electoral area where we did badly, in a region where we did badly.

Anything else will detract from the message. Put in a “can’t win here” with an arrow pointing to the Tories and suddenly people are looking at the Tories, not at us. If you colour all the parties the reader will have to pick us out from the multi-coloured crowd, as it is we’re thrust into their face.

We should not worry about losing the effect of “the squeeze”. Voters in England are so used to First Past the Post tactics that they thought in terms of wasted votes and tactics in the party list Euros!

Neither should we worry about its stripped-down nature. The rest of the leaflet will tell the voter why they should vote Liberal Democrat. This gets over the important message that they can. And then on to the donation and sign-up section.

* Tony Lloyd is a member in Lewisham Liberal Democrats, an accountant and so pro European that he insisted on the European national anthem at his wedding.