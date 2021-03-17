Blessed are the peacemakers

The news that this government wishes to increase the number of nuclear warheads is not welcome news. It sends out the wrong message. Global Britain, it seems, is a regression to the past of imperialism and jingoism. It is not the way to win friends and influence in the world. Nuclear weapons are terrible weapons that should never be used. The horrors that were inflicted on Japan were enough.

There is a need to prevent nuclear proliferation. Do Pakistan and India need the bomb? The unstable nature of Kashmir means an endless source of conflict that could well escalate. What hope is there for North Korea and Iran not to acquire these weapons. Britain was part of the agreement to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear power. Brexit Britain strikes again, no longer willing to be part of an international order that promotes peace.

Peace is at the heart of Liberalism. Peace, Reform and Economy are a bedrock of its basic principles. In the world today, the spreading of the trade no longer depends on the threat of force. Indeed, British influence in Iraq and Afghanistan has not been enhanced by military action. If anything, the reverse is true. The areas which Britain occupied in Afghanistan have fallen back into the hands of the Taliban. What a waste of men and treasure,

In southern Iraq, British forces handed over to the Americans. The American military speaks of the defeat of the British. Indeed, Britain left with the whiff of atrocities, hardly winning the hearts and minds and providing a model of democracy.

These actions showed the weakness of a reduced military. Short of men and equipment. Guns before butter is no longer a mantra that sits easily in a country that expects welfare to take care of citizens, which comes at considerable cost. The jingoism of an earlier age no longer rings true. “We don’t want to fight but by Jingo if we do, We’ve got the ships, we’ve got the men, we’ve got the money too, We’ve fought the Bear before, and while we’re Britons true, The Russians shall not have Constantinople.”

We don’t have the ships. The new aircraft carrier doesn’t have the ships as escorts vessels. When it sails through the South China Sea, it will require ab escort from the Australian Navy.

The men? Well, it seems troop numbers are about to be cut.

The money? Well, certainly don’t have that; the national debt is now at £2 trillion, half owed to China. Trident submarines don’t come cheap and show our dependence on other powers. Hardly an independent deterrent.

The Russians? Well, certainly we have them but are they our natural enemies? Are we in fear of all having to eat borsch? I don’t think so. We live in a post-Soviet world now. If anything, the Russians will see the British increase in nuclear weapons, a green light to increase theirs.

Peace efforts need to be made through international institutions, not by sabre-rattling.

* Ian Martin lives in Thailand. He is a lifelong Liberal and a member of the Liberal Democrat Overseas executive.