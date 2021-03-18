John Shipley writes: A Federal England – what should it mean?

Late last year I was asked by the Federal Policy Committee to chair a working group on regional powers in England within a Federal UK. The group was charged with developing policy on powers for the level between local government and the Federal government, taking into account the broader vision set out in conference motion “The Creation of a Federal United Kingdom” (passed at Autumn Conference in 2020). The group was asked to build on existing policy as set out in policy paper 117 Power to the People (2014) and policy paper 130 Power for People and Communities (2018) and consider models from other Federal States such as the Federal Republic of Germany.

A modernised Federal United Kingdom has long been a key priority for Liberal Democrats – encompassing a fair voting system for all elections, reforming the House of Lords into a Senate, and developing a written constitution.

The motion passed in September 2020 represents an important foundation for the creation of an England of the Regions.

It sets out principles for the UK to become a union of its nations and regions. In relation to England, it says we believe in a truly federal United Kingdom with an equitable distribution of resources between different parts of the United Kingdom based on their respective needs. It refers to federal and state governments in which subsidiarity applies to the nations and regions of the Union and in which the exercise of public responsibilities is decentralised as much as is reasonably practicable. It says that the Upper House should become representative of the nations and regions of the United Kingdom and that there would be a federal Council of Ministers to enable the governments and parliaments of the various parts of the Union to work better, building on the work of joint ministerial committees.

The motion however says nothing about local government. It does not say how many English regions there should be, nor what exact powers they should have. It does not say anything about taxation or how resources would be redistributed. It implies each region can have ministers but not for which departments. Clearly, the detail needs to be filled in – hence the working group.

The working group has met nearly every Tuesday since 1 December and has produced a short consultation paper for discussion at 4.30pm on Sunday 21 March at Spring Conference.

At the same time, we have produced a brief survey which we would be glad if all members would complete.

Pending this consultation exercise, we have avoided being too definite about our conclusions, but we have explored the matter widely. As good Europeans we have studied how federalism and devolution work in some other European countries and have learnt lessons from their experience. We have been especially interested in how Germany has been governed since 1949.

Liberal Democrats have long championed the cause of federalism, devolution, and decentralisation. We support home rule for the three nations – Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. However, the English question has never been satisfactorily resolved. Is England a single entity with its capital in London? Should the regions of England (however they are defined) be treated in the same way as Scotland or Wales or should they have different powers?

The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed serious shortcomings in the way England is administered. England is over-centralised and other countries with less centralised structures have shown better management of the pandemic. One stark piece of evidence of this over-centralisation is the proportion of public expenditure under the control of “sub-national” government. In the UK that is a measly 25% whereas the average in other OECD countries is 40% and in Germany 50%.

As we deal with the impact of Brexit alongside our wish to ‘level up’ the poorer parts of England, there are encouraging signs that other parties are waking up to the need for a new constitutional settlement across the UK. We must start to develop now the detail of what we mean by a federal England.

Following the consultation session at Conference and analysis of the replies to the online survey, the working group will start to develop a motion for the Autumn Conference.

There are also likely to be consultative sessions with regional parties in England and through ALDC – both before the end of June. The feedback from these sessions will also inform the deliberations of the working group.

* John Shipley has been a Lib Dem Peer since 2010 and is a former Leader of Newcastle City Council.