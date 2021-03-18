John Shipley writes: A Federal England – what should it mean?

Late last year I was asked by the Federal Policy Committee to chair a working group on regional powers in England within a Federal UK. The group was charged with developing policy on powers for the level between local government and the Federal government, taking into account the broader vision set out in conference motion “The Creation of a Federal United Kingdom” (passed at Autumn Conference in 2020). The group was asked to build on existing policy as set out in policy paper 117 Power to the People (2014) and policy paper 130 Power for People and Communities (2018) and consider models from other Federal States such as the Federal Republic of Germany.
A modernised Federal United Kingdom has long been a key priority for Liberal Democrats – encompassing a fair voting system for all elections, reforming the House of Lords into a Senate, and developing a written constitution.
The motion passed in September 2020 represents an important foundation for the creation of an England of the Regions.
It sets out principles for the UK to become a union of its nations and regions. In relation to England, it says we believe in a truly federal United Kingdom with an equitable distribution of resources between different parts of the United Kingdom based on their respective needs. It refers to federal and state governments in which subsidiarity applies to the nations and regions of the Union and in which the exercise of public responsibilities is decentralised as much as is reasonably practicable. It says that the Upper House should become representative of the nations and regions of the United Kingdom and that there would be a federal Council of Ministers to enable the governments and parliaments of the various parts of the Union to work better, building on the work of joint ministerial committees.
The motion however says nothing about local government. It does not say how many English regions there should be, nor what exact powers they should have. It does not say anything about taxation or how resources would be redistributed. It implies each region can have ministers but not for which departments. Clearly, the detail needs to be filled in – hence the working group.
The working group has met nearly every Tuesday since 1 December and has produced a short consultation paper for discussion at 4.30pm on Sunday 21 March at Spring Conference.
At the same time, we have produced a brief survey which we would be glad if all members would complete.
Pending this consultation exercise, we have avoided being too definite about our conclusions, but we have explored the matter widely. As good Europeans we have studied how federalism and devolution work in some other European countries and have learnt lessons from their experience. We have been especially interested in how Germany has been governed since 1949.
Liberal Democrats have long championed the cause of federalism, devolution, and decentralisation. We support home rule for the three nations – Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. However, the English question has never been satisfactorily resolved. Is England a single entity with its capital in London? Should the regions of England (however they are defined) be treated in the same way as Scotland or Wales or should they have different powers?
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed serious shortcomings in the way England is administered. England is over-centralised and other countries with less centralised structures have shown better management of the pandemic. One stark piece of evidence of this over-centralisation is the proportion of public expenditure under the control of “sub-national” government. In the UK that is a measly 25% whereas the average in other OECD countries is 40% and in Germany 50%.
As we deal with the impact of Brexit alongside our wish to ‘level up’ the poorer parts of England, there are encouraging signs that other parties are waking up to the need for a new constitutional settlement across the UK. We must start to develop now the detail of what we mean by a federal England.
Following the consultation session at Conference and analysis of the replies to the online survey, the working group will start to develop a motion for the Autumn Conference.
There are also likely to be consultative sessions with regional parties in England and through ALDC – both before the end of June. The feedback from these sessions will also inform the deliberations of the working group.
* John Shipley has been a Lib Dem Peer since 2010 and is a former Leader of Newcastle City Council.
First of all the Consultation Paper seems to me to be confused because it discusses matters that are not directly connected with a federal UK such as reform of the House of Lords.
Second the survey is too prescriptive. All of the questions should have a “don’t know”/”none of the above” option together with a box for free form comments. For example question 5 only gives 3 options. My preferred choice would be 2 or maybe 3 regions. But I am forced by the question to choose a minmum of 6 regions so I have no option I can support.
I can’t help thinking, perhaps wrongly, that this is designed to give the answer the authors of the survey want rather than genuinely seeking views.
It’s a privilege to be on the working group with Lord Shipley and I am looking forward to the consultation session with members at the Conference on Sunday. I am particularly interested in how we communicate Lib Dem beliefs and policies on this subject. I believe that this is an area that sets us apart from the much centralised approach of both the Tories and Labour. It is a USP we should celebrate and communicate more effectively. Federalism per se may not be a vote winner, but talking about the benefits of a Federal structure maybe: It’s a fairer and better way to govern the country, it would give back control to local communities and regional economies, and it would provide local authorities and regions with more control over tax spending on much needed public services.
As someone for whom a Federal U.K. has been a dream for many years I am bound to say that I concur with much of that Lord Shipley has to say and, after a quick perusal, much that appears in his Group’s Consultation Paper.
While you can, at a pinch, identify the four ‘nations’ that currently inhabit the British Isles, although, when it comes to the island of Ireland, one ‘nation’ is divided basically on sectarian grounds, in terms of population and geographic size, there is indeed an elephant in the room that, it could be argued, makes equal distribution very difficult.
The comparison with the Federal Republic of Germany is somewhat invidious. ‘Germany’ as a political entity, has only been around since 1871. Before then, between the first ‘Reich’ under Charlemagne and the second under Bismarck, the various German speaking mini and maxi states developed on their own lines, hence an allegiance to the ‘Land’, which is only rarely emulated in England, for example.
So, in order to produce some kind of equality, it would be necessary to divide England into Regions, and the best of luck with that. However, there IS something that could be done before tackling the former task, namely, to achieve an equal playing field as far as Local Government between the ‘Nations’ is concerned. Correct me if I’m wrong; but I believe that in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, below their Parliaments/Assemblies they operate a system of Unitary Authorities and what, I think, are called Neighbourhood Councils. So, why not finish the job in England first started after Redcliffe Maude and continued under Banham and scrap the remaining District and County Councils, replacing them with Unitary Authorities, retaining Town/Parish Councils and, while we’re at it inject a bit of common sense into local government finance?
Could Lord Shipley please define exactly which powers in “home rule for the three nations” are to be denied to the said three nations, and how this differs from the powers supported by the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Green Party ?
I, for one, (and I guess a fair number of Liberal Democrats) no longer have a wish to be part of an English Tory dominated UK in terms of nuclear weapons, foreign affairs and exclusion from the EU.
Like @David Craddock I have been a member of the working group that produced the survey and the consultation paper. We have been asked to help “develop” policy in this area and so we have started with what is already agreed.
To address @Andrew Tampion’s point about the House of Lords, last year’s motion linked that very closely to Federalism. Indeed I think it’s fair to say that without a chamber of parliament that does represent the regions, it will be difficult to balance regional powers against those of central government. That is clearly crucial in Germany and in other countries that we have looked at.
With regard to his other point about offering an option of only 2-3 regions I will admit that it didn’t even occur to us to suggest so few as an option. But his point is noted.
Thanks to the Working Group for their work so far, the Survey seemed quite reasonable to me – the “forced” questions are an attempt to get Us to actually make some decisions.
England has little historical basis for Regions which is an argument for not trying too hard for a rational, consistent structure, we can live with mess as long as it takes power away from the centre.
On that point, it is vital that Regional & Local Government raise their own money, with the power to vary Tax levels within reasonable limits. What we have now is largely Local administration of Central Money.
Perhaps the reason the motion said nothing about local government is that this is a matter for the nations and regions.