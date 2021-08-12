Mary Reid

Bobby Dean selected for Carshalton and Wallington

By | Thu 12th August 2021 - 8:53 am

Ed Davey has announced our candidate for a future General Election in the South West London seat of Carshalton and Wallington. Congratulations to Bobby Dean who was selected in a well-fought contest which attracted a very able field of candidates.

Carshalton and Wallington is a marginal blue wall seat, held by Tom Brake from 1997 until 2019, when it was won by the Conservatives with a slender majority of 629. It also forms half of the London borough of Sutton, which Liberal Democrats hold with a substantial majority (33 seats to 18). So not surprisingly it is one of our top target parliamentary seats, requiring a swing of just 1% from the Tories.

According to Sutton Lib Dems:

His Dad a scaffolder and Mum a cleaner, Bobby was raised in a council house and was the first in his family to make it to University. He now runs his own businesses, helping charities raise awareness on issues like global poverty and education, and is an active campaigner in the local community.

* Mary Reid is a contributing editor on Lib Dem Voice. She was a councillor in Kingston upon Thames, where she is still very active with the local party, and is the Hon President of Kingston Lib Dems.

  • David Rogers 12th Aug '21 - 10:25am

    “Ed Davey has announced…..” Has he indeed! Whilst I have nothing against our Party Leader – and in fact voted for him to become that – surely the matter of ‘announcing’ the outcome of a local party selection process is for the Chair of that body. Or have I missed some important constitutional point? There would then, naturally, be an ideal opportunity for the Party Leader to comment favourably in a press release, on Twitter, or wherever: perhaps particularly in a high profile, formerly held, target seat. But proprieties please!

