Bobby Dean selected for Carshalton and Wallington

Ed Davey has announced our candidate for a future General Election in the South West London seat of Carshalton and Wallington. Congratulations to Bobby Dean who was selected in a well-fought contest which attracted a very able field of candidates.

Carshalton and Wallington is a marginal blue wall seat, held by Tom Brake from 1997 until 2019, when it was won by the Conservatives with a slender majority of 629. It also forms half of the London borough of Sutton, which Liberal Democrats hold with a substantial majority (33 seats to 18). So not surprisingly it is one of our top target parliamentary seats, requiring a swing of just 1% from the Tories.

According to Sutton Lib Dems:

His Dad a scaffolder and Mum a cleaner, Bobby was raised in a council house and was the first in his family to make it to University. He now runs his own businesses, helping charities raise awareness on issues like global poverty and education, and is an active campaigner in the local community.

Delighted to confirm I have been selected as the Lib Dem Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for Carshalton & Wallington. Carshalton is my home and I am determined to be a real local champion for my community.https://t.co/qGv6ndlvbW — Bobby Dean 🔶 (@Bobby_Dean) August 11, 2021

After our big win in Chesham and Amersham, Conservative MPs across the country are looking over their shoulder at Liberal Democrat challengers. Congratulations @Bobby_Dean, our first candidate for the next General Election, in Carshalton & Wallington.https://t.co/BSX1oxq2OU — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) August 11, 2021

