Introducing Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East

Peace cannot be kept by force: It can only be kept by understanding.

(Albert Einstein)

The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict is presented as a key example of an intractable conflict, where there is continual, tragic loss of life and political solutions prove illusive. Understandably, many Liberal Democrats have strong feelings about the continuous loss of life and injustices that stem from this conflict. The longer this conflict continues, the greater the risk becomes that we feel tempted to take positions that mirror the parties to the conflict.

Readers will note the existence of other groups within the Lib Dems concerned with the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict. It would be reasonable to ask, how are Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East unique compared to them? Our position can be summed up as looking for solutions and not taking sides.

We believe it is completely reasonable to care about the security and wellbeing of both Israelis and Palestinians equally. We believe strongly in taking an approach to this debate that leaves out partisan bias. Constructive, clear minded and reasonable debate about this conflict and possible remedies for it are urgently needed. It is our position that discussions based on accusations and declaring the moral high ground for one side over another, have been to the detriment of finding workable solutions and promoting meaningful debate. After all a sustainable solution will require the consent of people on both sides of the conflict.

So, who are we as a group? Some of us have direct personal links to the conflict. Others are activists with an interest in it who feel strongly about being as constructive and non-partisan as possible in finding solutions. Personally, I didn’t give the conflict a huge amount of thought beyond the next person until I met both an Israeli and a Palestinian at a Model United Nations Conference. Between the debates I got to know a little more about them personally. I felt privileged to meet them in person, and we kept in contact via social media. Through this medium, as the conflict advanced, I began to appreciate the toll the conflict took on both of these articulate and friendly people I have met. I felt sorry that these reasonable individuals could be trapped in a conflict that seemed to become more cruel and absurd every day. I felt they both deserved better hopes for the future.

Liberal Democrats for Peace in the Middle East asks humbly for your support for us to become an Associated Group within the Liberal Democrats. We would like to present to you a unique opportunity to move the conversation about the Israel-Palestine Conflict into a place where there is less rancour and more of a space for presenting new ideas for solutions. In time we hope that we can build good relationships with Liberal Democrats Friends of Israel (LDFI) and Liberal Democrat Friends of Palestine (LDFP), in the hopes of creating better organisations between the respective groups. To find out more please visit https://ldfpme.org.uk/ .

* Zachary Barker is a Liberal Democrat member in Bristol West.