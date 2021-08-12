Taking decisive climate action

Embed from Getty Images

On the 7th March 2020 I watched a Premier League football match at Burnley. We all knew about coronavirus, but the League continued as normal. It would have been hard to cancel the Premier League on the 7th March. We were all afraid of what was coming, but at that time only 2 people had died in the UK.

Later, as Britain recorded many deaths – deaths that were the result of infections spreading rapidly during March – we blamed the government for being indecisive. What are the lessons?

On 8th August 2021 I drove from the Midlands to a school beyond Cambridge. I was taking a family member to a course and I felt that the Sunday trains weren’t reliable. I decided to drive, despite the fossil fuel burn.

I’d known for 30 years that using fossil fuels was dangerous. Was I mad? No, I was acting logically. I knew that this one trip would make little difference to the planet. Why risk the uncertainty of Sunday trains for no reason? It is billions of decisions like that that are killing the planet.

Just as for the pandemic it is hard to propose decisive action while the damage caused by climate change is tolerable. Nevertheless it is surely obvious that we have to constrain our lifestyles. We have to turn the global emissions curve sharply downwards, whatever that takes.

We often forget who is driving the fossil fuel burn. It is us, every one of us. Most emissions come from industry, but industry simply exists to supply what we want. We are driving fossil carbon emissions by our lifestyles and by our purchasing decisions. There is fossil carbon built into almost everything we buy, though we often don’t know how much. We have to force industry to tell us that, using proper carbon accounting.

Once we know that we can add up an individual’s monthly carbon use and ration it. I use the word ration because that’s the word they used in the War. It’s the only way to fairly allocate a scarce but important resource. Then it was for food and clothing, now it is for the precious ability to discharge fossil carbon. Rationing sends a message that we are all in this together, rich or poor.

I’d probably not have taken my car to Cambridge if my carbon was rationed. If we apply the ration universally everyone will seek the lowest carbon option for every decision. If we gradually reduce it we’ll reduce global emissions.

Carbon rationing is liberal because people will be free to decide how they live within the ration. Everyone will be engaged in the struggle.

And yes, I know that there would be problems in getting international agreements and sorting out the details, but we need to get the principles right first. Rationing is the only system that can act quickly enough in this emergency.

* Cllr John Shoesmith has been a party member for five years. He was elected onto Duffield Parish Council in 2019, when the Liberal Democrats went from zero to six members, displacing the Conservatives.