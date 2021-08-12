Look beyond local politics to attract new activists

In crude, self-interested terms, Liberal Democrats owe a great deal to pavement politics. In many areas, our credibility rests on our engagement with local issues that matter to people beyond the bubble of the chattering classes. Yet, we are missing an opportunity to recruit new, motivated activist members while our only profile on global issues revolves around EU membership.

Lib Dems have a great Parliamentary team on international issues: Layla Moran and Baroness Northover (FCDO shadows), Sarah Olney and Lord Purvis (international trade), with Alistair Carmichael relentlessly raising Hong Kong and the Uighurs in China. Yet, judging from the motions submitted to the conference committee, constituency branches seems to have little interest in the world beyond domestic UK politics.

Why should we care what is happening in Yemen, Syria, Venezuela, Belarus or Myanmar? In the narrowest terms, we know these issues won’t win us votes. But speaking out on matters of conscience can benefit the Liberal Democrats. Many of us joined the Party precisely because of principled stands taken by our representatives: David Steel on the Kenyan Asian crisis and immigration in the 1960s, Jeremy Thorpe on Apartheid in the 1970s, Paddy Ashdown on Bosnia in the 1990s, and Charles Kennedy on Iraq in 2003.

It is appropriate to feel disgust at the British government’s appeasement of Saudi Arabia, to whom we sell arms, or China, where we speak with two voices (Boris embracing trade while Raab offers words of condemnation on Xinjiang – no prizes for guessing which side will prevail).

It is especially repellent to young, idealistic students when what Foreign Office officials say bears no relationship to the UK’s actions. This justifiable outrage prompts the best of each generation to look for ways to change the status quo. Liberal Democrats should be ready and willing to recruit people who are motivated by the injustice they see overseas and the hypocrisy of Britain’s response to that injustice.

Moreover, Liberal Democrats can exploit the fact that Labour has nothing to say about global issues. As Conservative backbenchers make ethnical noises about China and foreign aid, we must remind voters that the Conservatives remain the nasty party, funded by unsavoury oligarchs.

This means using our conferences to amplify the work of our Parliamentary team and to highlight human rights abuses and the steadily narrowing bandwidth of liberty around the world. If this appeals, you could start by joining the Liberal International British Group which gives you access to InterLib, an excellent online publication stuffed with articles by Liberal Democrats with personal experience of events in the world’s hotspots, edited by the excellent Stewart Rayment.

* Rebecca Tinsley is a member of the Liberal International British Group executive, and the founder of the human rights group, www.WagingPeace.info. She stood for Parliament twice for the SDP-Liberal Alliance.