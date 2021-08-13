Davey tells Johnson to save country and world from climate crisis

As COP26 approaches, Boris Johnson is looking more and more like a rabbit confused by headlights. Flashing into his eyes are the growing number of Conservative MPs who believe that greening the economy fast by driving ahead electric cars, reducing wasteful consumption and cutting our impact on the environment will damage “the economy”.

This is a Tory monopolistic view of the economy. Continue in the old ways that are destroying our planet. That must be good in their view because there is money in shareholder’s pockets.

It is proving hard to convince many national politicians, local councils and punters in the pub that we are in a climate emergency. My own council, Shropshire Council, was trumpeting its climate credentials this morning by promoting an environmentally destructive relief road around Shrewsbury. The details of its environmental improvements are under wraps for now but they seem to involve a tarmac for trees swap. Screw up the environment and plant trees in absolution. I don’t buy environmental confessionals.

But we still need to plant trees. Yesterday, Ed Davey challenged the government on its record of planting trees.

Reported in the Independent, Ed Davey said:

This is utterly shameful for a government which has just been warned of the deeply damaging impacts the climate crisis will have on our country if we do not act now. We simply cannot go backwards on saving our environment. If the horrifying scenes of uncontrollable wildfires in Europe this week, or recent flooding across Britain, isn’t enough to force this Government into action then I am not sure what will. The message is loud and clear to Boris Johnson – it is time to show some leadership and take the vital steps necessary to save our country from the climate crisis. Time is running out. We desperately need trees to clean up our air, allow wildlife to prosper and help prevent flooding. The Government has been told by climate scientists how many new trees we need planted to reach our net-zero target. It is now time to get on with it.

* Andy Boddington is a Lib Dem councillor in Shropshire. He blogs at andybodders.co.uk. He is Friday editor of Lib Dem Voice.