Double by-election GAIN in the Highlands

By | Fri 13th August 2021 - 7:34 pm

Today is one of those days when it is amazing to be a Lib Dem.

We have two new Liberal Democrat Councillors in the Highlands, gaining seats from Independents in Wick and East Caithness and Inverness West.

The Wick result was particularly pleasant because our 2017 result saw us in 9th and last place with 172 votes. New candidate Jill Tilt topped the poll on first preferences by 35 votes today. I’m fairly certain we got at least that many people out to vote in our polling day Maraphone today.

On paper, Inverness was a better prospect as we already have a well loved local councillor in the ward, Alex Graham. I went canvassing there at the beginning of July when I was up on holiday and it felt promising. It was great to see the fantastic Colin Aitken become our youngest councillor in Scotland.

Thanks to the Liberal Democrats in coalition with Labour, we have STV for Council elections in Scotland, which means AV for by-elections. The SNP were ahead by 40 on first preferences, but Colin won it on transfers.

I want to do a quick shout out for two people in particular. Tracey Cooper is our campaign manager up there, and Jack Clark is the organiser. The two of them created a stellar campaign for Molly Nolan, who is now in pole position to take the Caithness, Sutherland and Ross Holyrood seat next time round. So they spent 10 months working flat out on that. Then they had these by-elections, 100 miles apart to sort out. Oh, and Tracey spent some time in Chesham and Amersham as well. So they’ve not really had a break for about a year. Thank you so much to both of them.

Two particular quick lessons to learn from this double by-election triumph. First, knocking up can make the difference. We turned an unusually large number of people out to vote on our polling day maraphone last night, but an effective polling day operation can make the difference between winning and losing. Always knock up your supporters and make sure they have voted.

The second lesson is that #askhertostand works. Jill is the aunt of Rebecca Bell’s husband. Rebecca Bell was our candidate in Edinburgh Northern and Leith in May. She knew that Jill was one of those people who like to get stuff done, so she suggested standing to her. Jill’s enthusiasm and energy turned what was not the best prospect we have ever fought into a winning campaign. So, if you know a brilliant woman who would be an ideal councillor, ask her to stand.

Oh, and a big round of applause to ALDC who had a fundraising appeal email out from Colin within hours. Both campaigns had benefitted from grants from ALDC’s fighting fund to which you can donate here. 

I should also mention that we held a seat in South Lakeland with a gravity defying 66% of the vote:

And we won a town council seat in Rishi Sunak’s back yard:

We almost gained a seat from the Conservatives in East Suffolk:

It’s so important to stand everywhere, even if you don’t have the resources to campaign, to give people the chance to vote Lib Dem. That’s why I’m so glad that Emanuel Andjelic and Ruby Kirkwood stood in Weavers Ward in Tower Hamlets and in West Kilbride and Dalry in Ayrshire respectively. Ruby was a councillor in Ayrshire between 2007 and 2012 and it is so good to see her standing again.

