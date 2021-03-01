Book Review: “Why the Germans Do it Better, Notes from a Grown-Up Country”

As Liberal Democrats know only all too well, democracy comes in many versions as does totalitarianism. One of the paradoxes of history is the way in which a country which caused so much harm in its first fifty-five years grew up into what John Kampfner describes as “a bulwark for decency, competence and stability.” For two decades after 1945 West Germany struggled to come to terms with what happened in the Nazi period. Then over the next half century Germans engaged in a process of atonement which has affected every aspect of the nation’s life. Kampfner sees overcoming the threat to democracy presented by the spirit of 1968 being perverted by terrorism and the Baader-Meinhof Group as a key staging post.

However the strength of contemporary German democracy has its roots in the constitutional settlement forged in 1949, which Britain helped to create. The “Basic Law” (Grundgesetz) has been amended dozens of times (by two-thirds majorities in Parliament) but its fundamental strength is unquestionably robust. A commitment to a democracy which is almost existential is the backdrop to Kampfer’s “notes” on foreign policy, immigration, the economy, housing, social cohesion and environmentalism. Inevitably Angela Merkel is a recurring presence, unheard of as the Berlin Wall came down but a huge figure in ensuring the steady embedding of unification.

Kampfner is not a political scientist or conventional historian but an impressive journalist who can marshal evidence with integrity and offer fresh insights into modern Germany and a wider Europe, inevitably provoking reflection on our domestic British politics, industry and culture. There are two particular strengths of this book which make individual chapters worth reading more than once. He is skilled at helping us see the interdependence of different aspects of life in today’s Germany. But the other crucial skill in seeing things whole is his refusal to let his admiration for the country blind him to the negative elements. He suggests that the biggest error in the reunification process was (and remains) the failure to identify more people from the East to serve in senior posts and provide broader role models in politics, the courts, the military and business. Meanwhile the taxation system, school hours and very limited childcare ensure that Germany has a poorer record than most equivalent countries in supporting working mothers.

It is a social and political balance sheet but the bottom line is firmly in credit. We should not expect one country to provide a blueprint for others, but some clues about doing things better are to be cherished!

My father spent the first five years of the 1940s in a Nazi POW camp. Then after a brief period of of recuperation he became a popular member of the Tyneside Anglo-German Friendship Society, having discovered in prison camp that his Geordie accent made it possible for him to speak German “like a Prussian”. In due course my parents enjoyed two holidays visiting a family who had returned to Bavaria after some years in Gateshead. I watched my father’s respect for Germans and Germany grow as he struggled to understand why that country had been totally corrupted by Hitler’s regime. He died nine years after the Wall came down. He was no great reader (apart from sharing my love of newspapers) but he would have warmly welcomed discussion of the issues highlighted by John Kampfner’s book – and would not have been surprised by the title.

* Geoff Reid is a Bradford City Councillor and a retired Methodist Minister.