Jackie Charlton selected as Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for Rhondda

Rhondda Liberal Democrats have selected Jackie Charlton as their candidate to contest the Rhondda seat at this year’s Senedd Election.

Jackie Charlton is a county councillor and community activist who has campaigned on disability rights, health and social care and on preventing a climate emergency.

Jackie is registered deaf and easily recognised by Lucie, her Hearing Dog.

Commenting on her selection, Jackie Charlton said:

It is a real pleasure to have been selected to contest Rhondda on behalf of the Welsh Liberal Democrats. On so many issues Rhondda has been overlooked and this has never been more visible than following the devastating flooding recently. Local residents have often been overlooked on issues such as access to housing; local health & social care facilities; and through poor public transport connections between our local communities. I am passionate about bringing people together for a stronger democracy, improving life chances for the least advantaged and finding ways to protect the natural world while generating a thriving economy. I’m looking forward to fighting a campaign that champions the issues that matter to people locally.

Rodney Berman, lead Welsh Liberal Democrat Candidate for South Wales Central added: