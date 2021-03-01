The Voice

Jackie Charlton selected as Welsh Liberal Democrat candidate for Rhondda

By | Mon 1st March 2021 - 11:02 am

Rhondda Liberal Democrats have selected Jackie Charlton as their candidate to contest the Rhondda seat at this year’s Senedd Election.

Jackie Charlton is a county councillor and community activist who has campaigned on disability rights, health and social care and on preventing a climate emergency.

Jackie is registered deaf and easily recognised by Lucie, her Hearing Dog.

Commenting on her selection, Jackie Charlton said:

It is a real pleasure to have been selected to contest Rhondda on behalf of the Welsh Liberal Democrats. On so many issues Rhondda has been overlooked and this has never been more visible than following the devastating flooding recently. Local residents have often been overlooked on issues such as access to housing; local health & social care facilities; and through poor public transport connections between our local communities.

I am passionate about bringing people together for a stronger democracy, improving life chances for the least advantaged and finding ways to protect the natural world while generating a thriving economy.

I’m looking forward to fighting a campaign that champions the issues that matter to people locally.

Rodney Berman, lead Welsh Liberal Democrat Candidate for South Wales Central added:

Jackie is a first-rate candidate. Whilst progress has been made improving people’s livelihoods lately, Covid has halted progress in many areas whilst money and resources is rightly spent tackling this terrible virus.

We need is a strong Liberal Voice in the Senedd, fighting for our needs and fighting to make sure our recovery comes first as we rebuild over the coming years. That is exactly what Jackie will do.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in News and Selection news.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • Marco
    @ Matt, NCFR I think the example Matt is looking for is when measles reached Pacific Islands such as Tahiti and around 20% of the population was lost. ht...
  • john oundle
    Martin ' The US will implacably oppose anything that might destabilise the Good Friday Agreement. ' That of course includes the new NI protocol....
  • David Evans
    Manfarang, Indeed it has, but whether it will contribute to a sustainable planet or just become a playground for the mega rich is debateable at best....
  • Paul Holmes
    @Andrew Southgate. Just in the interests of historical accuracy: 1. The elections that Chris Rennard ran saw us achieve our 'best in a century' results, cum...
  • David Raw
    @ Alex Macfie It should have come as no surprise to lose Rochdale in 2010....
Thu 11th Mar 2021
20:00
West London Quiz Night