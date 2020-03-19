Boris Booster!

Asked a few months ago what his philosophy is, what his politics represent, what his programme means, Boris Johnson, new UK Prime Minister, said, “ …boosterism!” The notion of boosting morale, of boosting services, boosting business, boosting…Britain! This was and is great news, at least, from the man who during Brexit, said, f***, business!

Boosterism, is not a half bad philosophy of government, come to think of it. Certainly with more of an appeal, than say, “frugalism!” It might be the philosophy of government for the future! Whatever the concerns that populists only stand for populism,” boosterists,” of course, might not in fact only pander, to popular opinion, whether that is good or bad opinions. The public contains individuals for whom different policies might be popular. The “will of the people,” from a Liberal view, can mean, what, all the people?! Lincoln was correct; you can please all of the people some of the time, some of the people, all of the time, but not, all of the people all of the time! Boosterism might need the mood of the people, but could gain from the leadership, of the politician. What needs a boost, what are the priorities?

The new Prime Minister got off to a bad start, as a test of his approach. Not much boost to anything much, in a boot up some of his own parliamentary party, whips applied, rather than boosts, and whips withdrawn! So too, not much evidence of this new dawn for a new way, in at least as far as the public opinion goes, backing HS2 and Huawei!

The lack of significant evidence bothered some of us more recently. Doom and gloom, flippancy and inactivity was what we feared the government approach might be, on the Corona virus. We called for more action, not to disagree, or criticise, or oppose, for the sake of opposition. No, not those of us, myself often, who prefer to work, cross party. We called for more and different, ideas, actions, efforts, because we think it needed. The new measures, many, provide a real boost! We need more, of this, boosts galore, especially, in favour, of the poor!

I have to admit something. I have always rather liked Boris Johnson, as a personality. Often more of a clown, at his worst, and pantomime villain, not really ever. At his best he is a big personality. He stands for little, but, indeed, “boosterism.” If his government, in changing their tactics to do more, can do much more, and help us get a boost to the country, trying to gain a boost to our immunity, we might get through this crisis in better moods and with happier prospects. Who can say how much a personality can in such a crisis, contribute? A policy is more relevant.

I am glad the Prime Minister is listening to those of us who want a stronger policy. And I prefer, crisis or not, but in a crisis, especially, to like, rather than dislike, a person, and a personality. These are very difficult and horrible things for leaders to deal with, and for the whole of our nation, for the whole of our population and that of the world. We need light as well as shade, there is darkness also.

As a little boy, my brother and I had the delight to meet H. E. Todd, author of the, Bobby Brewster books. These stories of the tousle haired schoolboy were popular, even in the seventies, as was the author, in his. Thinking of the school kids, having to stay home, and those in their seventies, and older, even more, I am glad, the new Prime Minister is doing these things, and yet, want us to do more. I have a new name for this new head boy. To encourage him and us, if we can. Boris Booster!

* Lorenzo Cherin is an actor, writer, and regular contributor to politics as a member of the Liberal Democrats. He is based in Nottingham.