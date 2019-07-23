Paul Reynolds

Boris is PM.   What comes next

By | Tue 23rd July 2019 - 2:55 pm

That depends on what Boris’s backers are planning. All we know for sure is that he appears intent on crashing out of the EU without any trade, immigration, transition or prior obligations arrangements.

We know something else. Boris has also presented his ‘WTO-Article-24-managed-no-deal-standstill-plan’. There has been lots of media coverage explaining why this plan is impossible, including myself on LDV.

Despite that, the Brexiteers are all still going on about this as if it is still feasible. Why?

As Boris’s recent interview with Andrew Neil suggested, he doesn’t know that his ‘standstill plan’ is not viable. His backers however know very well that this plan is just ‘Brexiteer social media fodder’ and a dead end.

The most likely explanation is that it is part of the planned blame game. For the Brexiteer base and the dominant pro-Brexit press, being able to blame the EU for crashing out is vital to the patriotic tsunami that they have planned for our country. That is what the debunked ‘standstill’ is really for. This might also explain why Boris’s reported ‘first 100 days’ team seems to be populated with  TV and press executives & experts, rather than trade specialists.

Of course, parliament may still block no deal, forcing a general election. Then the Lib Dems have a different tasks. For now we have to plan for the worst.

What is the Lib Dems’ plan of action on 1st November if the UK has crashed out of the EU the day before?

To clarify, Boris’s advisers will probably attempt four paths.

One is some kind of interim EU agreement excluding (eg) services, and agriculture, but this will be full of hiccups, with outcomes anathema to the ERG.

The alternative would be a quick skeletal-but-broader trade agreement for a range of tangible goods reducing the negative economic effects of no deal in the hardest hit areas. Without a ‘divorce deal’ however, the EU, being in a strong negotiating position, will have a long list of demands and future revisions. To stay in power with Brexiteer support Boris will have to somehow conceal the detailed schedules to this potential mini-agreement.

The third path will be a fast US trade agreement as promised by President Trump. Here there are two obstacles. One is that the US President doesn’t control US trade policy; individual states do, as Liam Fox has seemingly only just discovered (did the Heritage Foundation in DC omit to tell him?). The other problem is that the US Commerce Secretary Ross, and the US Trade Representative Lighthizer, are avowed protectionists who rail against free markets internationally. Five years might not be enough.

As these merry dances unfold, the Lib Dems in the UK and European Parliaments now have two essential tasks in cooperation with like-minded UK and EU parliamentarians.

One is to formulate a draft outline divorce deal and trade arrangement that can be put in place in the short term pending re-entry into the EU. The public will then see that there is a way out of the chaos and fiscal implosion, which will be vital if Boris’s government collapses and a general election results. The second is to arrive at a basic legal framework for re-entry to the EU, dealing with the rebate, avoiding Euro adoption, recasting unimplemented free movement rules etc. This will help scupper the mass anti re-entry propaganda from the pro-Brexit media.

Oh yes… the fourth path. Probably some kind of distraction to fuel patriotism, and help forget about economic damage. The Straits of Hormuz will do nicely. Lib Dems must have depth of position on such matters if it all cuts up rough.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).

Read more by .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

This post has pre moderation enabled, please be patient whilst waiting for it to be manually reviewed. Liberal Democrat Voice is made up of volunteers who keep the site running in their free time.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarchris moore 23rd Jul - 4:30pm
    @Bill Bretton Yes, Bill, I certainly agree that if the right-wing split between Tories and Brexit persists, then a score in the low twenties will...
  • User AvatarSimon Banks 23rd Jul - 4:28pm
    Unfortunately history, particularly popular history, goes through cycles - pumping up, knocking down. Churchill, in his great speech just after Dunkirk, said very firmly that...
  • User AvatarRichard C 23rd Jul - 4:13pm
    A second referendum may well be close again, albeit the other way round. I fear that the campaign will be as negative as the last...
  • User AvatarBill le Breton 23rd Jul - 4:11pm
    Chris the size the vote is not the key point. It is the electoral split. It is about the arrival of the Brexit Party. And...
  • User AvatarWilliam Wallace 23rd Jul - 4:09pm
    We don't know how much further the two 'old' parties will splinter over the summer. There may be a lot more 'independents' in the Commons...
  • User AvatarJohn Peters 23rd Jul - 4:04pm
    As I am told that the Lib Dems believe in Democracy what will they do if there is a second referendum and Leave wins again?...
Sun 28th Jul 2019
14:00
Jane's Summer Garden Party
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸