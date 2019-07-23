Boris is PM.   What comes next

That depends on what Boris’s backers are planning. All we know for sure is that he appears intent on crashing out of the EU without any trade, immigration, transition or prior obligations arrangements.

We know something else. Boris has also presented his ‘WTO-Article-24-managed-no- deal-standstill-plan’. There has been lots of media coverage explaining why this plan is impossible, including myself on LDV.

Despite that, the Brexiteers are all still going on about this as if it is still feasible. Why?

As Boris’s recent interview with Andrew Neil suggested, he doesn’t know that his ‘standstill plan’ is not viable. His backers however know very well that this plan is just ‘Brexiteer social media fodder’ and a dead end.

The most likely explanation is that it is part of the planned blame game. For the Brexiteer base and the dominant pro-Brexit press, being able to blame the EU for crashing out is vital to the patriotic tsunami that they have planned for our country. That is what the debunked ‘standstill’ is really for. This might also explain why Boris’s reported ‘first 100 days’ team seems to be populated with TV and press executives & experts, rather than trade specialists.

Of course, parliament may still block no deal, forcing a general election. Then the Lib Dems have a different tasks. For now we have to plan for the worst.

What is the Lib Dems’ plan of action on 1st November if the UK has crashed out of the EU the day before?

To clarify, Boris’s advisers will probably attempt four paths.

One is some kind of interim EU agreement excluding (eg) services, and agriculture, but this will be full of hiccups, with outcomes anathema to the ERG.

The alternative would be a quick skeletal-but-broader trade agreement for a range of tangible goods reducing the negative economic effects of no deal in the hardest hit areas. Without a ‘divorce deal’ however, the EU, being in a strong negotiating position, will have a long list of demands and future revisions. To stay in power with Brexiteer support Boris will have to somehow conceal the detailed schedules to this potential mini-agreement.

The third path will be a fast US trade agreement as promised by President Trump. Here there are two obstacles. One is that the US President doesn’t control US trade policy; individual states do, as Liam Fox has seemingly only just discovered (did the Heritage Foundation in DC omit to tell him?). The other problem is that the US Commerce Secretary Ross, and the US Trade Representative Lighthizer, are avowed protectionists who rail against free markets internationally. Five years might not be enough.

As these merry dances unfold, the Lib Dems in the UK and European Parliaments now have two essential tasks in cooperation with like-minded UK and EU parliamentarians.

One is to formulate a draft outline divorce deal and trade arrangement that can be put in place in the short term pending re-entry into the EU. The public will then see that there is a way out of the chaos and fiscal implosion, which will be vital if Boris’s government collapses and a general election results. The second is to arrive at a basic legal framework for re-entry to the EU, dealing with the rebate, avoiding Euro adoption, recasting unimplemented free movement rules etc. This will help scupper the mass anti re-entry propaganda from the pro-Brexit media.

Oh yes… the fourth path. Probably some kind of distraction to fuel patriotism, and help forget about economic damage. The Straits of Hormuz will do nicely. Lib Dems must have depth of position on such matters if it all cuts up rough.

* Paul Reynolds works with multilateral organisations as an independent adviser on international relations, economics, and senior governance. He is an elected member of FIRC and an Executive member of Liberal International (British Group).