“Mandate”? A.B.dP.Johnson has a mandate from 0.14% of the UK population

There have been a number of Tory voices saying that A.B.dP.Johnson has a “mandate”. It is important to recognise that this “mandate” is from precisely 0.14% of the UK population:
For the record, those parroting the “mandate” word have included our old china plate, Dominic Raab on Radio Five Live (just after the result was announced) and Tim Montgomerie on Twitter:
Huge mandate for @BorisJohnson.
I hope EVERY Tory MP takes note.
— Tim Montgomerie (@montie) July 23, 2019
* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.
0.14% is indeed not much of a mandate for anything; but neither is the 38% of those eligible to vote a mandate to leave the EU.
I notice yet again that Politics live doesn’t have a libdem on. Is it our publicity department that needs an overhaul?
To which mandate are you referring?
Boris certainly has a no deal EU exit mandate as that was in the Tory manifesto.
“Boris certainly has a no deal EU exit mandate as that was in the Tory manifesto.”
I think you’re getting confused John. This was the Tory manifesto in the General Election the Tories didn’t win.
Losers can’t claim mandates.
For those small number of keen voters who have read the currently applicable Tory manifesto in 2017, about Brexit it says: ‘As we leave the European Union, we want to negotiate a new and special partnership with the EU, which will allow free trade between the UK and the EU’s member states. As part of the agreement we strike, we want to make sure that there are as few barriers to trade and investment as possible. Leaving the EU means that we will be free to strike our own trade agreements with countries outside the EU’. As Boris implements the manifesto he was elected upon, and pursues all the promises he supported, we can only wish him well with this free-trady, worldwidey thingummy. ‘Golly gosh, cinders and and ashes, was all that stuff in the glossy manifesto puffery ? Well, I never really sort of agreed with it all to be honest’ he might well say in his defence, whilst spuriously quoting from GATT and GATS Articles which interviews showed he clearly does not understand. What a mess. The indignity. We UK liberals will forgive but will never be fully able to forget the mendacity inflicted on the people of our great country.
“but we continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK”
The Withdrawal Agreement has been called many things – I’ve not seen many call it a good deal.
I’m trying to get my head about what Lib Dems think Democracy means. I’m fairly sure most people wouldn’t reconcile the party forming the Government as meaning they lost the election.
Losers can’t claim mandates? I assumed you were a Lib Dem – you certainly appear to be collectively claiming a mandate.
……And like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity, with better education, better infrastructure, more police, fantastic full-fibre broadband sprouting in every household…..
Perhaps someone should tell Johnson that ‘guy ropes’ are the things that stop the tent from falling down; or was did he really know that?
The Tories who support Boris aren’t thinking about the country, they are thinking only of their party and the Brexit party. This is a great weakness because they will become isolated from the general population. It’s our job to make the most of that weakness and point out just how prejudiced against ordinary people they are.