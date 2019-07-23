Paul Walter

“Mandate”? A.B.dP.Johnson has a mandate from 0.14% of the UK population

By | Tue 23rd July 2019 - 12:57 pm

There have been a number of Tory voices saying that A.B.dP.Johnson has a “mandate”. It is important to recognise that this “mandate” is from precisely 0.14% of the UK population:

For the record, those parroting the “mandate” word have included our old china plate, Dominic Raab on Radio Five Live (just after the result was announced) and Tim Montgomerie on Twitter:

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

Read more by or more about or .
This entry was posted in Op-eds.
Advert

8 Comments

  • John Marriott 23rd Jul '19 - 1:06pm

    0.14% is indeed not much of a mandate for anything; but neither is the 38% of those eligible to vote a mandate to leave the EU.

  • John Peters 23rd Jul '19 - 1:18pm

    To which mandate are you referring?

    Boris certainly has a no deal EU exit mandate as that was in the Tory manifesto.

  • Chris Leeds 23rd Jul '19 - 1:52pm

    “Boris certainly has a no deal EU exit mandate as that was in the Tory manifesto.”

    I think you’re getting confused John. This was the Tory manifesto in the General Election the Tories didn’t win.

    Losers can’t claim mandates.

  • Paul Reynolds 23rd Jul '19 - 2:07pm

    For those small number of keen voters who have read the currently applicable Tory manifesto in 2017, about Brexit it says: ‘As we leave the European Union, we want to negotiate a new and special partnership with the EU, which will allow free trade between the UK and the EU’s member states. As part of the agreement we strike, we want to make sure that there are as few barriers to trade and investment as possible. Leaving the EU means that we will be free to strike our own trade agreements with countries outside the EU’. As Boris implements the manifesto he was elected upon, and pursues all the promises he supported, we can only wish him well with this free-trady, worldwidey thingummy. ‘Golly gosh, cinders and and ashes, was all that stuff in the glossy manifesto puffery ? Well, I never really sort of agreed with it all to be honest’ he might well say in his defence, whilst spuriously quoting from GATT and GATS Articles which interviews showed he clearly does not understand. What a mess. The indignity. We UK liberals will forgive but will never be fully able to forget the mendacity inflicted on the people of our great country.

  • John Peters 23rd Jul '19 - 2:28pm

    “but we continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK”

    The Withdrawal Agreement has been called many things – I’ve not seen many call it a good deal.

    I’m trying to get my head about what Lib Dems think Democracy means. I’m fairly sure most people wouldn’t reconcile the party forming the Government as meaning they lost the election.

    Losers can’t claim mandates? I assumed you were a Lib Dem – you certainly appear to be collectively claiming a mandate.

  • expats 23rd Jul '19 - 2:29pm

    ……And like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity, with better education, better infrastructure, more police, fantastic full-fibre broadband sprouting in every household…..

    Perhaps someone should tell Johnson that ‘guy ropes’ are the things that stop the tent from falling down; or was did he really know that?

  • Sue Sutherland 23rd Jul '19 - 2:31pm

    The Tories who support Boris aren’t thinking about the country, they are thinking only of their party and the Brexit party. This is a great weakness because they will become isolated from the general population. It’s our job to make the most of that weakness and point out just how prejudiced against ordinary people they are.

Post a Comment

Lib Dem Voice welcomes comments from everyone but we ask you to be polite, to be on topic and to be who you say you are. You can read our comments policy in full here. Please respect it and all readers of the site.

If you are a member of the party, you can have the Lib Dem Logo appear next to your comments to show this. You must be registered for our forum and can then login on this public site with the same username and password.

To have your photo next to your comment please signup your email address with Gravatar.

Your email is never published. Required fields are marked *

*
*
Please complete the name of this site, Liberal Democrat ...?

Advert



Recent Comments

  • User Avatarexpats 23rd Jul - 2:29pm
    ......And like some slumbering giant, we are going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity, with better education, better infrastructure,...
  • User AvatarJohn Peters 23rd Jul - 2:28pm
    "but we continue to believe that no deal is better than a bad deal for the UK" The Withdrawal Agreement has been called many things...
  • User AvatarMartin 23rd Jul - 2:09pm
    David Beckett: Why don't you volunteer to help keep the web site up to date. Sometimes we have criticisms about things that we cannot do...
  • User AvatarPaul Reynolds 23rd Jul - 2:07pm
    For those small number of keen voters who have read the currently applicable Tory manifesto in 2017, about Brexit it says: 'As we leave the...
  • User AvatarMartin 23rd Jul - 2:04pm
    The elections show that the Tories have almost 160 thousand members, I guess they have had a recent pre election boost (entryism?), we have perhaps...
  • User AvatarGordon Lishman 23rd Jul - 1:54pm
    Rather the politics of fear than the politics of sneer. Particularly when there’s something to be afraid about!
Sun 28th Jul 2019
14:00
Jane's Summer Garden Party
Thu 1st Aug 2019
19:30
Trafford Lib Dem Pizza & Politics
Sun 4th Aug 2019
12:00
Longford Action Day with Cllr Julian Newgrosh
Sun 18th Aug 2019
00:00
Village Action Day ð¸