Lord William Wallace writes…How do we beat the libertarian, populist right?

Could you envisage putting together ‘an informal alliance of the centre left’ in the (highly possible) run-up to a general election this autumn? The phrase comes from Labour’s David Blunkett, setting out the case for attempting this in the Mail on Sunday (July 14th). He argues that we face the threat of a parallel informal alliance between the Brexit Party and a Johnson-led Conservative Party, with the Brexit Party not standing in seats held by right-wing Tory Brexiters and focussing their money and efforts on Remain-supporting Labour, LibDem, and nationalist constituencies (and any surviving Conservative Remainers). This would threaten a landslide of seats won, despite a majority of votes distributed among contending left of centre parties.

In our cruelly unforgiving electoral system, a campaign in which four parties (now including Farage’s Brexit Party) capture 20-25% of votes each, with Greens and nationalists splintering votes further, could see many seats won on less than 30% of votes cast. If the Brexit Party were to put up candidates in only selected seats, with an informal alliance with right-wing Tories not to oppose them, it could produce disproportionate gains for those who want not only a hard break with the EU but also to cut taxes and welfare further and shrink the state, while their competing opponents collected wasted votes in separate piles. Blunkett’s ‘killer fact’ is that, at least on the evidence of recent polling, the combination of Conservative and Brexit support adds up to around 45%, whereas Labour, LibDems and Greens together add up to 47%.

In the surreal atmosphere of current Westminster politics, party loyalties are already crumbling. One Conservative MP told me the other day, with apparent pride, that his children were now voting Liberal Democrat; one Labour MP did her best to persuade me that the Liberal Democrats had a real chance of winning the two neighbouring seats to her own constituency, and should concentrate their efforts on those rather than her own. When the Conservatives are polling below 30%, and with Labour falling in some polls below 20%, it concentrates minds.

We too must adjust our perspectives. Fighting a Johnson-led Conservative Party and a Corbyn-led Labour Party, we can raise our sights beyond the 60-odd seats we thought we might regain. One of Labour’s long-term pollsters has just declared support for the LibDems on the grounds, amongst others, that we could well emerge from a messy election as the largest party, with 200 or more seats. But that still leaves 450 seats we might not be able to win. What should we do in these?

Any form of cross-party alliance negotiated from the top would be impossibly difficult – whatever David Blunkett might propose. Labour’s National Executive would never countenance such an arrangement, let alone the ‘common platform’ that Blunkett thinks should underpin it. My response to Blunkett’s proposal, posted on the ‘Left Foot Forward’ website, has attracted more purist denials and anti-LibDem comments than supporters. It’s hard enough to negotiate constituency priorities with the Greens: their target seats and high local memberships overlap with ours, so it’s hard for either to give way. And in many cities and industrial towns, Liberal Democrats are the major opposition to Labour, with hostility on both sides and hopes that we will take seats off them In Scotland and Wales strong nationalist parties make for further complications – though note that Plaid Cymru has stood down in our favour in Brecon and Radnor, alongside the Greens.

Iain Brodie Browne and I opened a discussion on cooperation with other parties at the Social Liberal Forum conference on July 20th. Responses varied according to how existential a threat to Britain’s social contract and future prosperity the election of a hard right Tory/Brexit Party majority would present. Those who see this threat as overriding loyalty to different parties argued that we have to try to strike bargains with other parties and with independents, however difficult it may be.

I’m as tribal a Liberal as Blunkett is tribal Labour. I joined the Liberal Party in the winter of 1959-60. I met my wife at a Young Liberal conference (together with several others who are still activists and good friends). I’ve worked in party HQ, fought five parliamentary elections (three of them against sitting Labour MPs), drafted the party manifesto twice, delivered a truckload of leaflets, and knocked on countless doors. I’ve argued that we should always put up a candidate wherever we can. But in our current political, economic, social and constitutional crisis I think that we – and others in other parties – have got to find ways to block the libertarian populist right.

We have already struck some bargains to get round the obstacles of first-past-the-post. In Tatton in 1997 the Labour and LibDem candidates withdrew in favour of Martin Bell, who then captured this safe Conservative seat as an Independent. Labour sabotaged our efforts to agree a common candidate in the recent Peterborough by-election; its narrow win, nevertheless, strengthened its leadership’s resistance to other efforts. We’ve accommodated the Greens in Brighton, and in local elections elsewhere – including in Richmond and Twickenham. Constituency by constituency, taking into account local circumstances, local relations between parties, and the character and ideology of the sitting MP, it should be possible to agree – not always to go as far as withdrawing a candidate, but at least in concentrating efforts in different seats. A shared candidate in 40-50 constituencies could make a major difference to the political balance of the new Parliament.

Meanwhile, quiet conversations about leaving the major parties or even moving to the Liberal Democrats are under way in Westminster tea rooms. Many may lead nowhere; but the traumas both Labour and Tories now face are making previously-committed members question their loyalty. I hope you agree that Chuka Umunna’s move to the Liberal Democrats was handled sensitively and well, with extensive consultation with local LibDems beforehand and an immediate welcome from our local parliamentary candidate when it was announced. A handful of others might follow, from both disunited parties. Local activists will know their local MP better than the centre, in many cases. At the SLF conference I carefully avoided any names when I suggested that there were even a handful of former Conservative ministers we might not want to turn away, but was struck when one of the audience came up at the end and favourably suggested one of those I had been thinking of.

This is an existential crisis in British politics. We find ourselves in a far stronger position than six months ago. Our new leader will be approached by the discontented from other parties, not all of whom we would want to welcome. If there’s an early election, a parliament that currently includes 86 MPs from outside the two ‘major’ parties, 15 of whom are Independents, might well be replaced by a confusion of groups without any single party within sight of a majority. We will need to be ready for difficult and messy negotiations as soon as the results are declared. But first we need to do whatever we can to prevent that result being a hard right Conservative-Brexit coalition.

* Lord Wallace of Saltaire is a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords.