Prime Minister Johnson – two potential glimmers of positivity

I could ramble on for ages on the negative aspects of Prime Minister Johnson. There are, however, two glimmers of positivity:

1. The Brexiteer-in-chief will now have to (and apologies for using this rude expression but it seems the only one which properly sums it up) “own his shit”. He will now have to try to deliver on his several years of conflicting and self-defeating promises. As Robert Peston has observed:

…having achieved his lifelong dream of becoming PM, and by the most tortuous and painful route, it is a matter of honour for him that he doesn’t totally mess it up.

I still don’t think he will do what he’s promised to do, and I suspect, in the next few months, we’ll see constitutional discombobulations the like of which we have previously only dreamt of. I hold no brief for Johnson. I refuse to call him by his assumed first name and I went to consider lengths to find a picture of him looking serious (above). He is a nasty, selfish piece of work. But I am a patriot and would like to see the UK get out of this Brexit mess without self-inflicted chaos and pain.

2. Johnson said on Peston recently that his first act as Prime Minister would be to launch a “public information campaign” about “no deal” Brexit:

What we will do, is we will encourage people in a very positive way… From the get-go, we start saying, ‘Look, what do you need, what help do you need, what reassurances do you need? Agricultural, farmers in Wales… Fishermen, everybody, just in time supply chains, here is what the Government has for you, are you ready? And we make sure that everybody understands all the risks and eventualities, and it’s by doing that to get to the point that you made correctly just now, it’s by doing that in a really wholehearted and systematic and confident way, that you of course minimise any disruption that might take place in the unlikely eventuality of you having to come out on WTO terms.

Farmers, fishermen and just-in-time supply chain experts have been screaming at the government for the last three years about the catastrophic dangers of a “no deal” Brexit. One is bound to ask, where the heck has Johnson been? But, in any case, by headlining this “public information campaign” Johnson may do something positive. Perhaps some of the more virulent Brexiteers will finally realise that “no deal” is not a “clean Brexit”. -Anything but.

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.