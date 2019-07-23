Welcome to Jo

As everyone will have heard by now, Jo Swinson is our new Party leader. I want to congratulate her and also congratulate Ed Davey for a spirited campaign that he ran. I had several opportunities to watch both of them in hustings and to be honest both were impressive.

In her acceptance speech, the two points that struck home was when she said (I paraphrase) that “She had limitless ambition for the party” and “she would fight the next election to be the Prime Minister”. I like such ambition as it gives focus.

This got me thinking, what values does the average voter feels the Lib Dems have. We have certainly succeeded in elections over the years: when we championed education – the penny in the pound – that worked well for us; the opposition to the Iraq war and now Brexit. But it also made me consider, are we successful on the back of a single-issue.

Off course, we have numerous policies. But almost none of that matters unless the voters recognise we are more than about Brexit. I was fortunate to hear Chukka the other night at the National Liberal Club (credit to Lib Dem Business for that), and it was interesting that he also raised this point. Chukka suggested that we should continue to fight against Brexit, but that we should also expand our appeal on Green issues and policies based on our values (caring society/equality etc.) – or at least that’s how I remembered it. The point is that we need to broaden our appeal.

For Jo to be a serious contender in the next general elections, we need to be credible on Green policies (on which we did well during the coalition) and on issues like the NHS, support for local government or social care. Currently, we don’t register with voters’ when these areas of policy come up. We did make strides in mental health but as things stand the Lib Dems have lost their attachment on the matter.

As we seem to be a successful single-issue party: would Jo do well to continue her focus on Brexit; a single issue for Green and one relating to our values – why is it that as the 5 richest country in the world we have close to 14 million on the breadline, for example.

The Tories have been foolish enough to elect Boris as their Leader, he is likely to opt if he doesn’t get the deal he wants, for a no-deal Brexit. This I believe will lead to a general election and although a general election may well be good for us. However, if we are to get a breakthrough, that Jo wants, we need to broaden our appeal and this is the time to do it as voters are listening to us (currently, we are at 18 per cent in the polls along with the Brexit party).

I want to thank Vince for all that he has done for the party. He has, in my opinion, been very successful in his tenure as Leader.

As Chair of the English party, I welcome Jo as our Leader, let’s hope her ambition carries.

* Tahir Maher is a member of the LDV editorial team and the Chair of the English Party