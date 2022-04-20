Boris Johnson – you’re fired

Boris Johnson broke the law.

He partied while repeatedly telling us the importance of “staying home, protecting the NHS and saving lives”. I have no issues with the laws of the time, as they were necessary to protect the immuno-compromised. What I have an issue with, however, is how we were lied to by our Prime Minister.

He had the gall to stand in parliament and deliver an “unreserved apology”, encouraging us to let the government “get on with the job”. Correct me if I’m wrong, the person giving the apology doesn’t decide when to move on, but rather the recipient of the apology does. I’m sure I speak for the majority when I say, we are not ready to move on.

Our nation’s public office holders are expected to meet the 7 standards of the Nolan Principles:

Selflessness

Integrity

Objectivity

Honesty

Leadership

Openness

Accountability

I honestly cannot give an example of how Boris Johnson has met a single standard.

He is the first sitting Prime Minister to break the law. He has knowingly misled parliament regarding his attendance of the aforementioned Downing Street parties. He frequently uses the Russian Invasion of Ukraine to deflect taking responsibility for his unlawful actions. When the country needed strong leadership, he fled into hiding. He was happy for civil servants to take the fall for his unlawful actions. His ties to the Kremlin, whether it be through his friendship with Baron Lebedev of Siberia or his attendance at Lebedev’s party in Italy, make him a security threat.

The fact Boris Johnson remains as Prime Minister is not only a black mark for our democracy, but also highlights the constitutional and moral failures of the Conservative Party. For Tory MPs to sit by, either ignoring or even defending Johnson while he blatantly undermines the high office he holds and laughs in the face of every single person that followed the rules, made sacrifices and did the right thing is unforgivable.

Johnson and his supporters continually ask for patience from the public, to withhold their judgement of the Prime Minister and his law-breaking activities, in the form of the Sue Gray Report, and now the Metropolitan Police investigation. Well, Mr Johnson, perhaps it’s time you lifted your head out of the sand and faced reality; the court of public opinion has passed its judgement , and we find you guilty.

So please, Mr Johnson, listen to the nation and do the right thing: resign.

* Jack Meredith is a Welsh Liberal Democrat member.