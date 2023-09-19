Bournemouth: a landmark Conference

Bournemouth is going to be a landmark conference for young people in the Liberal Democrats. This is the biggest opportunity in years for the party to answer the question on every young person’s mind as the general election approaches:

Is the party going to leave us behind?

With three key items on the agenda for young people, Conference will have three votes to decide what message it wants to send to the future generation of the party.

The first comes in the form of Federal Policy Committee’s (FPC) F31: Tackling the Housing Crisis policy paper. As James Bliss writes in Betrayal of a Generation, the Party’s sneaky attempt to abolish the national housing target, only two years after Conference committed to it, is a ‘signal and a big red flag to young people that the Liberal Democrats still aren’t for them’.

The Party could be choosing to send a strong message to young professionals that the Liberal Democrats are the party for them. Instead, the Parliamentary Party is insistent on subjecting the wider Party to the NIMBY policies that they hope will get them re-elected in their hyper-localist campaigns to be super-councillors. They are turning their backs on even pretending to be interested in championing liberal solutions to the nation’s biggest problems, in exchange for shoring up support in areas that are already orange.

But it’s not just housing, either. Young Liberals co-authored F13: Ending Period Poverty with the great policy team in the Lambeth Local Party. Even this motion, which seeks to transform the lives of those who experience periods who are struggling in this difficult economic climate, is being opposed because of one line.

Those who claim ‘gender critical’ beliefs are willing to sink a motion that would benefit the lives of the very people they claim to be a voice for, due to their tunnel vision. Why should young women consider the Liberal Democrats as a party that could be a voice for them, if its older members are willing to prevent such a simple, yet impactful, policy from passing? Rejecting this motion will send a clear message: the Liberal Democrats are for wealthy, middle-class men.

While young people are championing the policies that matter to them and their generation so passionately, they are also being asked to justify having their voices heard at the top of the party. F18: Young Liberals’ Representatives to Party Committees seeks to secure the Young Liberals with a guaranteed voice on two of the Party’s committees.

On Federal Policy Committee, currently, it is such that each term the Young Liberals’ Policy Officer has to justify why they should be co-opted. In a room full of some of the Party’s most senior bureaucrats, young people have to grovel to even have a non-voting seat at the table.

We should not have to prove that our voices should be heard. We should not have to bargain to have our influence exerted on the party’s policy-making process. We should not have to be grateful for the scraps of opportunity that we get.

So, Conference, it’s on you. Will the Lib Dems be on the side of young people? Or will they be doomed to a life of never owning their own home, while suffering in period poverty, and having their voices silenced on top?

* Joe is a Town Councillor in his home town of Rushden, and is Co-Chair of the English Young Liberals for 2023.