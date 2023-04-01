++BREAKING NEWS++ Liz Truss revealed as deep cover Liberal Democrat “sleeper” agent

Former Prime Minister Liz Truss has resigned from the Conservative Party after it was revealed that she has been acting secretly as an agent for the Liberal Democrats for thirty years.

In a bizarre series of events, the disclosure that an hereditary peerage was being lined up for Liberal Democrat President Mark Pack, sounded alarm bells which led to Ms Truss’ uncovering as a Liberal Democrat “sleeper”.

When journalists confronted Mark Pack outside his home, he could not avoid admitting the truth, saying:

I approached Ms Truss in the nineties at a Lib Dem conference in Brighton after her speech demanding the abolition of the monarchy and just before she called for an end to money at a fringe meeting. I suggested that the Tories would welcome her and that she could do great damage to their party in the future. In essence I asked her to be a secret agent for us. She agreed and I was her handler until a year ago.

Liz Truss commented:

At last the truth is out and I can be what I always wanted to be: a Liberal Democrat. But I am proud of the work I have done to reveal the true nature of the Conservative Party.

Dr Pack said that Ms Truss switched off contact with him, or “went dark”, in August 2022, just before the disastrous mini-budget, and “went rogue”:

She actually did a lot more damage than we wanted. She was supposed to crash the Conservative party – not the whole United Kingdom.

That Ms Truss was a sleeper agent for the party has been the subject of speculation for some time. In fact, Lib Dem peer Martin Thomas said so out loud on this site back in 2016. Tim Farron claimed it on Twitter so often that we started to wonder if maybe he wasn’t joking after all. Neil Fawcett’s media interviews criticising Truss were seen by some as protesting too much by someone whose skill set is perfect for the role of handler.

It is understood that Mack Pack’s contact with Ms Truss over the years was controlled by a secret Liberal Democrat committee, the acronym for which has been withheld on grounds of taste.

The Lib Dem Parliamentary party has voluntarily referred itself to the All Party Regulatory Inquiry into Legislation For Organisational Operatives Licensing.

Our photo above shows Liz Truss with Mark Pack in Brighton in 1994, shown in a snapshot from BBC Newsnight.