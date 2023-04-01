Happy April 1st!

We hope you enjoyed our traditional offering as much as we enjoyed putting it together.

The star of the piece, our party President Mark Pack, had his own news splash on Ed Davey’s battlebus with a difference.

And so the party’s cheese-merchants-in-chief have been bashing around ideas to replace a traditional battlebus with something more eye-catching. Which is why that local election launch featured Ed Davey in a tractor. If you watched very closely, you’ll have seen that he wasn’t driving it, but rather had a driver beside him, a press officer squeezed in behind them both next to a compact coffee machine, with a trailer pulled along behind loaded up with a group of mannequins. For the choice of a tractor wasn’t a subtle jibe at the previous Conservative MP for Tiverton and Honiton. Rather, it was a test for doing a leader’s election tour by tractor.

Neil Fawcett, who also featured briefly in our piece, made his own announcement on Facebook, presumably to detract attention:

Two recent events have triggered a decision I have been mulling over for some time:

1 The refusal by Party President Mark Pack to allow an emergency meeting of the FCEC to discuss my proposal that we should use an electric tractor, rather than a diesel one, for the recent ‘blue wall’ stunt;

2 The release of the frankly excellent album, I Saw, A Star Behind Your Eyes, Don’t Let It Fade Away, by my talented Green councillor colleague Robin Bennett. (Fans of the Byrds, CSNY etc. will love it.)

As a result, I will be switching to join the Greens with immediate effect.

Given that Neil is genuinely indispensable, I’m very glad this is an April Fool.

One of my personal favourites was the Scotsman’s scoop of a new statue of Nicola Sturgeon to be erected in the Scottish Parliament. One of the big real news stories in Scotland at the moment is the absolute horlicks the SNP Government has made of building ferries but every cloud appears to have a silver lining:

Crucially it appears to be an infrastructure project which the government should, with a fair wind, be able to deliver. MSPs will walk past the statue every day and be inspired, while grateful citizens can come to pay tribute to the beloved former First Minister.” He added: “Building the ferries has of course been challenging and an error at the procurement stage actually meant we ended up with a load of surplus steel. Repurposing it for this truly exciting project will both help keep costs to a minimum and prove the SNP is committed to value for money. We are confident the statue will be delivered on time and on budget, and in all likelihood before the Glen Sannox sets sail.”

McDonalds, UK, offered an unmissable fashion opportunity:

📣Calling all fashionistas 📣 We’ve got the must have drop of the season. Unveiling the Big McNugget Boot, the most flavoursome shoe of SS23. Releasing exclusively through the McDonald’s App this Monday. pic.twitter.com/1hjFuFZOfG — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 1, 2023

And Waitrose has this offer for Lib Dems.

Introducing… Merlonay! 🍷 This fool-proof bottle lets you blend your own rosé wine, making it as pink or pale as you like. Mix 10ml of red with 165ml of white for a delicate Provençal pink, or 65ml of red with 100ml of white for a deep-coloured rosé. pic.twitter.com/gZV36VGpAo — Waitrose & Partners (@waitrose) March 31, 2023

Enjoy the annual prankfest! And feel free to post other 1st April offerings in the comments.

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings