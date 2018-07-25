Breaking the stranglehold of the monoliths

One of the most distinctive statements we have made in recent years has been that we are not afraid of coalition government; indeed we entered into one in 2010. Now the media see serious divisions in the two apparent monoliths who swap power between them, and ask whether the time is ripe for a new ‘party of the centre’. Vince speaks often of a realignment of politics and implies that the Party could benefit significantly from such a seismic shift. Which begs the questions, in what way and with what objective?
It has become clear that neither Labour nor the Tories are actually monolithic; each contains factions hardly on speaking terms with each other. Applying a simple left/right measure there seems to be a hope that both moderate Tories and moderate Labour voters can be persuaded to fall in behind a moderate, centrist banner, carry the day and emerge as the new monolith displacing one or both of the two current ones. But why on earth would we want a new monolith?
A painful lesson we learned as a result of our 2010-2015 experience is that where the role of a small party is to make up the numbers for a big party which has fallen short of an outright majority, the consequence is that it will attract hostility from supporters of all parties, including its own.
The hope that all these ‘moderates’ will be able to coalesce around a common vision and a common set of policies is anyway a vain hope; moderate Labour, moderate Lib Dem and moderate Tory are three very different things and lumping them all together would likely alienate at least as many voters as it attracted.
In my view three things at least are necessary to bring about a meaningful realignment. Firstly, we should be actively encouraging the emergence of new small parties in the way that the SDP was born out of earlier strife within the Labour Party. They can form the seeds of new entities as was the case with the subsequent merger of the Liberals and the Social Democrats. And it can take many seeds to achieve a few strong plants.
Secondly, these smaller parties must from the outset be prepared to talk to other parties, working with them where there is a mutual benefit or a shared vision; they should be practising coalition ahead of the day when formal coalition is called for.
Thirdly, these kinds of changes will only succeed if one of the shared aims is to change the voting system to one that gives equal value to every vote, indeed at the appropriate moment that could well serve as a common manifesto pledge for a limited term parliament to bring in a new system and then hold fresh elections under the new system.
There would be a whole raft of other reforms needed thereafter, but I would suggest that this would be a good way to start.
* Ian Hurdley joined the Liberal Party back in the 1960s. Before retiring to Spain he served for fourteen years as a magistrate on a Northern metropolitan bench and continues to take a keen interest in all matters to do with justice
The trouble is with such an approach is that Brexit is likely to have been decided by the time of the next GE – and the Tories will become unified again [the signs are that they will be sufficiently united until the GE – to avoid allowing Labour in].
This should also allow the Party to start to concentrate on matters that interest the voters – and give it some hope for revival.
Hanging about waiting for dramatic events in other parties is never going to be a successful strategy. Nor is trying to influence them from the outside. Even when they are showing the most seismic stresses and strains, interference in private grief is never advisable. The vice-like grip of First Past the Post on Westminster elections seems to produce a recurring pattern over the long term. A Labour or Conservative Party gets obsessed with internal disagreement. It breaks out onto the public domain, there is blood-letting and resignations and a major split seems inevitable. Even if a formal split happens (as in the SDP story) the balance between party leavers and party remainers is very lop-sided. Then for a period things settle down again, fences are mended and it is business as usual. After a few years, perhaps a decade or so, people in the coalitions which are the Labour and Conservative parties find the energy for another round of internal feuding.
Liberal Democrats must always look to their own strengths rather than what I remember Lady Violet Bonham-Carter describing as “a-whoring after foreign women”
(not very PC but we knew what she meant). With a strong philosophical base, well articulated values and a legacy of on-the-ground campaigning we can build up a party that drop-outs from other parties and the politically despairing may feel is worth joining. If we have the guts and the energy the trick is always to aim for what is within our own control rather than waiting for things to happen to other people.
A well thought out sensible arguement. Let’s hope it happens. My fear is that people are so turned off politics they won’t bother putting their energy into forming a small centrist party.
@Ian Hurdley: “One of the most distinctive statements we have made in recent years has been that we are not afraid of coalition government; indeed we entered into one in 2010.”
Liberals are not afraid of coalition government, merely terrified. Lib Dems had lots of experience in local government with Labour and Conservative councillors. That was insufficient knowledge for government negotiations.
“A painful lesson we learned as a result of our 2010-2015 experience is that where the role of a small party is to make up the numbers for a big party which has fallen short of an outright majority, the consequence is that it will attract hostility from supporters of all parties, including its own.”
The painful moment was the Rose Garden cuddle between Nick and David. Every door step argument that Lib Dems could be a moderating influence on the Conservatives was destroyed by 10 seconds of video.
“Firstly, we should be actively encouraging the emergence of new small parties in the way that the SDP was born out of earlier strife within the Labour Party.”
All sorts of parties get thrown up. Oswald Mosley’s New Party emerged from a Labour split.
We can start the break-up of the monoliths now by approaching other Parties (Greens, Womens Equality Party, Renew ?) to form an Electoral Pact. The existence of such a New Alliance would make it easier for New breakaway Parties to form & establish The Libdems as the natural Leader of any such alternative.
There would have to be some basics that everyone signed up to : Remaining in or rejoining The EU, enthusiasm for Electoral Reform & further Devolution & a commitment to Green issues & reducing inequality but there is already a lot of agreement on those issues between us, The Greens & dozens of Tory & Labour MPs.
We can start the process of Realignement now & give the Media/Blogosphere reasons to look at us again.
I’m sorry Ian, but you are simply ignoring facts. The lesson of “our 2010-2015 experience” (Why not call it coalition?) wasn’t that “it will attract hostility from supporters of all parties, including its own.” It was that if you break pledges and betray your supporters and your values, and pretend you have done little wrong, particularly after emphasising “An end to Broken Promises”, you will get destroyed.
It seems too many of us still haven’t come to terms with that enough to accept it.
………………………..One of the most distinctive statements we have made in recent years has been that we are not afraid of coalition government; indeed we entered into one in 2010………..
I was taught the old adage of “Once bitten, twice shy”; it seems rather strange to read that the ‘New Improved LibDems’ preach the opposite.
Yes,when you go into coalition you alienate voters of all parties and also break you promises people do become dis-interested in you for you, then, cannot be trusted.That trust has to be rebuilt. One way could be to only vote on policies that we agree/disagree which are nearest to our values.
@ David Evans. Had you paid attention to my opening sentence you might have noticed that I said in so many words that we entered a coalition in 2010. Thus my reference to our 2010-2015 experience clearly refers to that coalition. What concerns me more, however, is that apparently we should cling to Nick Clegg as the scapegoat on whose back we can load all our problems ever since. The reality is that Labour immediately and constantly howled that we had ‘got into bed’ with the Tories, thereby proving ourselves to be Tories at heart, whilst from the Tory came complaints that were impeding true Tory Government. Within our own ranks were those who huffed and puffed that we should have returned to the opposition benches, sniping from the sidelines.
That, as they say, was then; this is now. Whether we leave the EU or remain in it, politically there are only seven months to run with the Exit to Brexit theme. After that, what? That’s what I’d like us to be planning for.
Mrs May is about as centrist as you are going to get, believes in the Big State and keeps on expanding it any chance she gets, though is reigned in somewhat by core Conservative beliefs in good money. Labour would love to have an extremely large state that encompasses the whole populace. LibDems seem to want a rather bigger state with increased taxes to pay for it rather than the much expanded deficit and overall debt of Labour.
This does suggest that the hole in market for a new party is one that wants a minimal but effective State that gives maximum freedom to the individual as long they don’t impinge on other people’s freedom.
A good way to destroy Our Party would be to onsess about the unchangeable Past rather than think about the unwritten Future.
I dont know if we will be able to make an effective intervention in The Brexit struggle but I do think we can lay the groundwork for Political Realignement, starting now. An offer of an Electoral Pact to other Remain Parties would be a good way to attract attention during The Summer. We have led such an Alliance before, we can do it again.
We may not have been afraid of coalition government before, but we are now!
@ paul barker “An offer of an Electoral Pact to other Remain Parties”.
Does that include the biggest remain party – the SNP ?
That bit about the electoral system seems to me to be making some very big assumptions. The electoral system is there to convert votes into seats, no more no less. It’s not there to be kind to any party (whatever the size). Nor is it there to bring about coalitions of any form. It’s not there to moderate anything, still less manipulate the outcome. If the upshot of all this is a CON-UKIP-DUP coalition then the only response is, ‘so be it.’
I would equally ask why it is an article of faith that everyone who is centrist will like the EU. Appreciating you don’t have to love the EU very much to vote remain nor do you have to despise the EU to vote leave.
As it is I agree with other comments that rumours of the major parties’ demise are probably exaggerated. It feels like I’ve been promised a Conservative Party explosion on a weekly basis since 1991.