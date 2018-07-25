Breaking the stranglehold of the monoliths

One of the most distinctive statements we have made in recent years has been that we are not afraid of coalition government; indeed we entered into one in 2010. Now the media see serious divisions in the two apparent monoliths who swap power between them, and ask whether the time is ripe for a new ‘party of the centre’. Vince speaks often of a realignment of politics and implies that the Party could benefit significantly from such a seismic shift. Which begs the questions, in what way and with what objective?

It has become clear that neither Labour nor the Tories are actually monolithic; each contains factions hardly on speaking terms with each other. Applying a simple left/right measure there seems to be a hope that both moderate Tories and moderate Labour voters can be persuaded to fall in behind a moderate, centrist banner, carry the day and emerge as the new monolith displacing one or both of the two current ones. But why on earth would we want a new monolith?

A painful lesson we learned as a result of our 2010-2015 experience is that where the role of a small party is to make up the numbers for a big party which has fallen short of an outright majority, the consequence is that it will attract hostility from supporters of all parties, including its own.

The hope that all these ‘moderates’ will be able to coalesce around a common vision and a common set of policies is anyway a vain hope; moderate Labour, moderate Lib Dem and moderate Tory are three very different things and lumping them all together would likely alienate at least as many voters as it attracted.

In my view three things at least are necessary to bring about a meaningful realignment. Firstly, we should be actively encouraging the emergence of new small parties in the way that the SDP was born out of earlier strife within the Labour Party. They can form the seeds of new entities as was the case with the subsequent merger of the Liberals and the Social Democrats. And it can take many seeds to achieve a few strong plants.

Secondly, these smaller parties must from the outset be prepared to talk to other parties, working with them where there is a mutual benefit or a shared vision; they should be practising coalition ahead of the day when formal coalition is called for.

Thirdly, these kinds of changes will only succeed if one of the shared aims is to change the voting system to one that gives equal value to every vote, indeed at the appropriate moment that could well serve as a common manifesto pledge for a limited term parliament to bring in a new system and then hold fresh elections under the new system.

There would be a whole raft of other reforms needed thereafter, but I would suggest that this would be a good way to start.

