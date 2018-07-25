Catastrophic supply chain risks of a “no deal” Brexit

The friction-free movement of goods is the only way to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and it is the only way to protect the uniquely integrated supply chains and just-in-time processes on which millions of jobs and livelihoods depend. So at the heart of our proposal is a UK-EU free trade area that will avoid the need for customs and regulatory checks at the border and protect those supply chains.

It’s not fashionable but I’m willing to put in a good word for Theresa May. Albeit unnecessarily and misguidedly, she has worked very patiently to stitch together some sort of tenuous British cabinet negotiating position for Brexit. You have to admire her patience. I was also impressed but some of her words when she announced the Chequers deal to parliament on July 9th

Those words suggested to me that Theresa May and her chief negotiator, Olly Robbins, have “got” just-in-time and how vital it is to our modern economy.

For a long time, whenever I tried to explain my career, I could see people’s eyes glazing over. Trying to explain in the pub that I worked in “logistics” was a concept only people who served in the army understood. I used to say I worked “in computers” instead. It was much easier. So, it is quite nice to finally see my career having some relevance to current affairs.

I spent 35 years working in IT supply chains. This involved relying on daily trucks from the Netherlands. Day after day. The crux of the job was to reduce inventory to a bare minimum, to maintain high service levels for the customer and to minimise cost. I spent those 35 years focussing laser-like on that subject – cost, service, inventory.

One thing that was crystal clear is that any interference from “customs” was death to the supply chain. We had to have VAT invoices with every truck – which was easy once it was set up. But if any shipment got taken in to be inspected or checked by customs, then it was reason for great despair. Control was lost. You can’t hurry customs officers.

Which is all why I am passionate about the UK maintaining some form of frictionless customs arrangement post-Brexit. If we don’t have such a set-up then we really are sharply downgrading our economy and risking thousands of jobs.

Evidence of this comes from an excellent article in the Financial Times a few weeks ago concerning Honda at Swindon. It starts:

Near Swindon in the south-west of England, on a site where Spitfires were made in wartime, Honda operates two cavernous warehouses that Brexit could overwhelm. Although the combined buildings dwarf the assembly plant next door, they still only store enough kit to keep production of the Honda Civic rolling for 36 hours. This is the Japanese carmaker’s breathing space, and after a hard Brexit it might need to be bigger — much, much bigger. Proud managers describe 2m components “flowing like water” to the factory line every working day. Some orders from EU suppliers arrive within five to 24 hours; others, such as customised car seats, are summoned from local suppliers just 75 minutes before use. Not a minute is wasted. Honda now fears that the border checks that could be introduced as a result of Brexit will clog up the process. If Britain were to leave the customs union, Honda estimates European parts will take a minimum of two to three days to reach the plant, and possibly as long as nine days. Delivery times of finished cars may be just as unpredictable.

The article posits an astounding calculation:

To a car industry famed for its clockwork tempo, the potential delays pose an existential challenge. A warehouse capable of holding nine days’ worth of Honda stock would need to be roughly 300,000 sq m — one of the largest buildings on earth. Its floorspace would be equivalent to 42 football pitches, almost three times Amazon’s main US distribution centre. And its cost to operate would be as eye-catching as its proportions.

Indeed, writer Robert Harris has estimated that such a building would be the third largest on earth!

But we are entering farce territory. Any idea that Honda would remain in the UK for any substantial time after a “no deal” Brexit is surely for the birds.

Which brings me back to the 2016 EU referendum. Someone suggested to me the other day that people who voted in that referendum knew all about the implications of leaving the customs union. I had to control myself. It is just laughable to suggest that a significant number of leave voters had thought about the implications of leaving the customs union, above just leaving the EU, to Honda in Swindon (andother large scale manufacturing employers across the country). Indeed, look no further than Brexiteer Nadine Dorries. As recently as October 2017 she was on Whatsapp asking for clarification about the customs union.

It really what be scandalous to have a “no deal” Brexit without any further judgment from the people.

You can read the full Financial Times article here(subscription sometimes required).

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.