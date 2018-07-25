Paul Walter

Catastrophic supply chain risks of a "no deal" Brexit

It’s not fashionable but I’m willing to put in a good word for Theresa May. Albeit unnecessarily and misguidedly, she has worked very patiently to stitch together some sort of tenuous British cabinet negotiating position for Brexit. You have to admire her patience. I was also impressed but some of her words when she announced the Chequers deal to parliament on July 9th:

The friction-free movement of goods is the only way to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, and it is the only way to protect the uniquely integrated supply chains and just-in-time processes on which millions of jobs and livelihoods depend. So at the heart of our proposal is a UK-EU free trade area that will avoid the need for customs and regulatory checks at the border and protect those supply chains.

Those words suggested to me that Theresa May and her chief negotiator, Olly Robbins, have “got” just-in-time and how vital it is to our modern economy.

For a long time, whenever I tried to explain my career, I could see people’s eyes glazing over. Trying to explain in the pub that I worked in “logistics” was a concept only people who served in the army understood. I used to say I worked “in computers” instead. It was much easier. So, it is quite nice to finally see my career having some relevance to current affairs.

I spent 35 years working in IT supply chains. This involved relying on daily trucks from the Netherlands. Day after day. The crux of the job was to reduce inventory to a bare minimum, to maintain high service levels for the customer and to minimise cost. I spent those 35 years focussing laser-like on that subject – cost, service, inventory.

One thing that was crystal clear is that any interference from “customs” was death to the supply chain. We had to have VAT invoices with every truck – which was easy once it was set up. But if any shipment got taken in to be inspected or checked by customs, then it was reason for great despair. Control was lost. You can’t hurry customs officers.

Which is all why I am passionate about the UK maintaining some form of frictionless customs arrangement post-Brexit. If we don’t have such a set-up then we really are sharply downgrading our economy and risking thousands of jobs.

Evidence of this comes from an excellent article in the Financial Times a few weeks ago concerning Honda at Swindon. It starts:

Near Swindon in the south-west of England, on a site where Spitfires were made in wartime, Honda operates two cavernous warehouses that Brexit could overwhelm. 

Although the combined buildings dwarf the assembly plant next door, they still only store enough kit to keep production of the Honda Civic rolling for 36 hours. This is the Japanese carmaker’s breathing space, and after a hard Brexit it might need to be bigger — much, much bigger.

Proud managers describe 2m components “flowing like water” to the factory line every working day. Some orders from EU suppliers arrive within five to 24 hours; others, such as customised car seats, are summoned from local suppliers just 75 minutes before use. Not a minute is wasted. 

Honda now fears that the border checks that could be introduced as a result of Brexit will clog up the process. If Britain were to leave the customs union, Honda estimates European parts will take a minimum of two to three days to reach the plant, and possibly as long as nine days. Delivery times of finished cars may be just as unpredictable. 

The article posits an astounding calculation:

To a car industry famed for its clockwork tempo, the potential delays pose an existential challenge. A warehouse capable of holding nine days’ worth of Honda stock would need to be roughly 300,000 sq m — one of the largest buildings on earth. Its floorspace would be equivalent to 42 football pitches, almost three times Amazon’s main US distribution centre. And its cost to operate would be as eye-catching as its proportions. 

Indeed, writer Robert Harris has estimated that such a building would be the third largest on earth!

But we are entering farce territory. Any idea that Honda would remain in the UK for any substantial time after a “no deal” Brexit is surely for the birds.

Which brings me back to the 2016 EU referendum. Someone suggested to me the other day that people who voted in that referendum knew all about the implications of leaving the customs union. I had to control myself. It is just laughable to suggest that a significant number of leave voters had thought about the implications of leaving the customs union, above just leaving the EU, to Honda in Swindon (andother large scale manufacturing employers across the country). Indeed, look no further than Brexiteer Nadine Dorries. As recently as October 2017 she was on Whatsapp asking for clarification about the customs union.

It really what be scandalous to have a “no deal” Brexit without any further judgment from the people.

You can read the full Financial Times article here(subscription sometimes required).

* Paul Walter is a Liberal Democrat activist. He is one of the Liberal Democrat Voice team. He blogs at Liberal Burblings.

  • Phil Beesley 25th Jul '18 - 1:28pm

    I didn’t vote for this bonkersness either, Paul.

    FT report: “If Britain were to leave the customs union, Honda estimates European parts will take a minimum of two to three days to reach the plant, and possibly as long as nine days. Delivery times of finished cars may be just as unpredictable.”

    You have a background in logistics and engineering, Paul. You can actually think around the inefficiencies of Brexit.

    The 2018 car manufacture problem started in the 1930s when chassis-less construction was conceived. In the UK and most of Europe, body shell plants were in one place and manufacturers assembled cars somewhere else. The body shell manufacturers weren’t always owned by the firms who made cars.

    In 2018, car manufacturers in the UK put a partial assembled vehicle on a line to be worked on elsewhere, just like in the 1950s. Today, however, the next line is in another country.

  • William Fowler 25th Jul '18 - 3:50pm

    I agree with the author on the logistics issue but having parts whizzing back and forth over hundreds of miles surely has to be a Green nightmare, as is having so many cars in the UK, which has long been an area where high prices and predatory finance schemes have ripped off the consumer. I am not sure if a ruined currency post no-deal Brexit will make the UK more or less attractive as a centre of car parts production but I guess there is a huge opportunity to lock out petrol engined car sales with heavy taxes (if all the car producers run off to Europe) whilst encouraging uk consumers towards electric cars made in the UK. Now that Japan has a free trade agreement with the EU they may anyway do what the Americans are doing and take production back to their own country rather than relocate to Europe. Who knows.

  • David Allen 25th Jul '18 - 4:07pm

    There is one thing which might finally convince the “Just Do It” brigade that Brexit could be a seriously bad idea – and that’s the evidence of a government which is surreptitiously stockpiling food and medicine. So that we might have, say, just a few thousand or so deaths, rather than mass starvation.

    Dominic Raab says that “It would be wrong to describe it as the government doing the stockpiling…” – a remark which is dripping with evasiveness.

    https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2018/jul/24/contingencies-planned-to-ensure-uks-post-brexit-food-supply-says-raab

    How many weeks’ supply will be stockpiled? How can Government possibly know what will be enough? Will we get ration books? How can this reckless Brexit experiment possibly make any sense?

  • Peter Martin 25th Jul '18 - 5:37pm

    I always look at where people are putting their money as the best guide to future events. Bookies’ odds can be useful at times.

    IF things are as bad as many fear with poor old UK(PLC)Ltd teetering on the edge of the proverbial cliff, with the £ about to go into freefall etc etc, I’d expect that credit would be hard to obtain except at very high interest rates.

    But what is happening in the gilt markets? Not much at all. Absolutely no sign of any panic. With yields on 15 year bonds being about 1.5%. Maybe slightly less than inflation?

    Something significant is likely to happen in the next 15 years, surely? Or maybe not?

    https://www.sharingpensions.co.uk/gilt-yields-chart-latest.htm

  • frankie 25th Jul '18 - 6:05pm

    Why is there no panic, well that is simple because people are either

    1) Not looking that far ahead. But, but you cry it isn’t that far away, yes but for the majority of people it is the other-side of Christmas and that’s well months away.
    2) Deluding themselves that the Brexiteers can’t be that stupid and well they will see sense and a deal will be agreed. After all we are all sensible people.
    3) Believe we are special and the EU will blink first.
    4) Have started to prepare for hard times.

    If we look at the groups, well group one will start to panic, probably after Christmas. Group two will eventually have to accept that yes they really are that stupid and hard Brexit is what they want. Group three will very likely be disappointed much to their discomfort. And group four, well lets say we are busy and it isn’t stock piling goods for Brexiteers, O know I wouldn’t deprive you of that experience.

  • frankie 25th Jul '18 - 6:08pm

    Just a reminder to those that think warnings will work I’m afraid they won’t because as Franklin said

    “Experience keeps a dear school, but fools will learn in no other.”

  • John Marriott 25th Jul '18 - 6:24pm

    The Brexiteers are generally suffering from what I call the ‘Jean-Luc Picard Syndrome’. Sitting on the deck of the USSS Enterprise, all the Startrek Commander had to do was to tell his Second in Command to “make it so”. And he/she did just that. However, that was fantasy and in the real world, it just isn’t that straightforward.

    Of course, things may not be as dire as predicted; but you cannot be sure. It just goes to show how complicated the arrangements are between the member countries of EU. JUst walking away may appeal to those people, who live their lives in black and white; but who would want to do a deal with a post Brexit UK, if it couldn’t be relied on to honour its agreements?

  • Peter Martin 25th Jul '18 - 7:49pm

    @ Paul,

    The yield and effective interest rate of gilts are just another way of expressing the same thing. See this calculator for example.
    https://www.mycalculators.com/ca/yldcalculatorm.html

    A question: If EIB rates ( and maybe other euro based bonds too?) are better than offered by UK gilts, why is the Bundesbank a big customer for gilts?

    I think there is a rational explanation.

  • john littler 25th Jul '18 - 9:04pm

    Now that Jaguar Landrover, Siemens, BMW, Airbus and others have made the case publically, much to the horror of the government, that ought to have been the time when the case started to turn for Remain or an ultra soft Brexit, but the change has been slow and minimal, almost within the margin for error.

    I would just about go along with a second vote and have signed the petition, but it is risky and could go either way. The Economist showed that yougov’s studies indicated that from one study, the result could go any way on a 3 way question, between Remain, soft Brexit or hard Brexit, merely depending on how the question was presented and by what vote counting methods was used. This makes a mockery of the whole direct democracy nonsense, even before the right wing popular media is accounted for.
    Representative democracy with a fair voting system comes up with better results and even better still with a strong upper chamber, not nearly so affected by Whips and party tribalism, preferably democratic on a different system to the Commons.

