+++Breaking…Chuka Umunna to join the Liberal Democrats

In an interview with the Times tonight, Chuka Umunna announces that he is going to be applying to join the Liberal Democrats.

I’m delighted to say I’ve joined the ⁦@LibDems!⁩ – here’s my joint interview with ⁦@vincecable⁩ in ⁦tmr’s ⁦@thetimes⁩ where I explain why https://t.co/DcqnCWikzg — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) June 13, 2019

Chuka said:

“Time and time again when I was speaking to voters around the country and in my constituency, people were saying, ‘Well, look, why don’t you just join the Liberal Democrats? Why don’t you all come together in the progressive centre ground?’ ” So he has swallowed his pride and joined the effort to make the Liberal Democrats the spearhead of a “new progressive movement in this country”. Urging others to join him, he said the party’s success in the European elections showed the potential: “I think we’ve got to grab the chance to fundamentally change the system for ever now. And if we don’t do so, I think history will be a poor judge of us.”

A hugely warm welcome to him.

I might be a little annoyed that the Mail on Sunday got it broadly right but I am happy to see Chuka join us.

Vince, who also took part in that Times interview, said that more MPs could follow the Streatham MP to the Lib Dems:

There are lots of conversations going on, some more intimate than others,” the outgoing party leader added. “Chuka joining us today is a big event in itself but there may well be others. I’m not going to make commitments on others’ behalf, they will make their own decisions in their own time. “We have a very, very good relationship with members of the independent group,” he added in a clear hint that other members of the breakaway outfit are considering joining his party. He said that the approaching threat of a no-deal Brexit would drive as many as 20 MPs out of the Tories. “I think there are probably a dozen to 20 who have mentally crossed the Rubicon that they can’t stay in the Conservative Party in its current form.”

From what I’m hearing, the local Lib Dem party have been absolutely brilliant as all this has been unfolding. Helen Thompson, who was selected as PPC for Streatham earlier this year, has just tweeted:

I am proud to welcome @ChukaUmunna as the Liberal Democrat MP for Streatham. The @libdems is home for everyone who wants a tolerant, outward-looking, inclusive country. We can't wait to get started working with Chuka to stop Brexit and build a liberal Britain! @LambethLibDems pic.twitter.com/Q5Rhc1pH8S — Helen Thompson #LibDems🔸 (@HelenV_Thompson) June 13, 2019

You can trust the Press Office to be sassy!

…when you seal the deal 😏 https://t.co/904gHEHAss — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) June 13, 2019

