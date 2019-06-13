Caron Lindsay

+++Breaking…Chuka Umunna to join the Liberal Democrats

In an interview with the Times tonight, Chuka Umunna announces that he is going to be applying to join the Liberal Democrats.

Chuka said:

“Time and time again when I was speaking to voters around the country and in my constituency, people were saying, ‘Well, look, why don’t you just join the Liberal Democrats? Why don’t you all come together in the progressive centre ground?’ ”

So he has swallowed his pride and joined the effort to make the Liberal Democrats the spearhead of a “new progressive movement in this country”.

Urging others to join him, he said the party’s success in the European elections showed the potential: “I think we’ve got to grab the chance to fundamentally change the system for ever now. And if we don’t do so, I think history will be a poor judge of us.”

A hugely warm welcome to him.

I might be a little annoyed that the Mail on Sunday got it broadly right but I am happy to see Chuka join us.

Vince, who also took part in that Times interview,  said that more MPs could follow the Streatham MP to the Lib Dems:

There are lots of conversations going on, some more intimate than others,” the outgoing party leader added. “Chuka joining us today is a big event in itself but there may well be others. I’m not going to make commitments on others’ behalf, they will make their own decisions in their own time.

“We have a very, very good relationship with members of the independent group,” he added in a clear hint that other members of the breakaway outfit are considering joining his party.

He said that the approaching threat of a no-deal Brexit would drive as many as 20 MPs out of the Tories. “I think there are probably a dozen to 20 who have mentally crossed the Rubicon that they can’t stay in the Conservative Party in its current form.”

From what I’m hearing, the local Lib Dem party have been absolutely brilliant as all this has been unfolding. Helen Thompson, who was selected as PPC for Streatham earlier this year, has just tweeted:

You can trust the Press Office to be sassy!

* Caron Lindsay is Editor of Liberal Democrat Voice and blogs at Caron's Musings

10 Comments

  • Paul Barker 13th Jun '19 - 10:09pm

    He is very welcome & lets hope that he’s not the last.

  • Mark Goodrich 13th Jun '19 - 10:11pm

    Welcome Chuka! And I hope that we can be pragmatic and try to get him re-elected in Streatham rather than indulging in too much classic Lib Dem nitpicking about whether he is a true liberal…

    We could be in a general election pretty soon and the causes that we share are too important to be overly precious.

    I hope more of Change come across and we don’t get drawn into silly battles with continuity Change.

  • Roy Pounsford 13th Jun '19 - 10:25pm

    Welcome Chuka. We need to start working on your re-election as a LibDem.

  • chris moore 13th Jun '19 - 10:25pm

    This is brilliant news, that confirms the credible rumours over the last few days.

    I hope he goes on to play a major role in the Lib Dems.

    On the basis of the Euro elections, Streatham looks holdable.

  • Christian 13th Jun '19 - 10:29pm

    Welcome to the Lib Dem’s Chukka! Let’s show the world we mean business.

    On a side note I’m really pleased to see someone from an ethnic minority join the Lib Dem’s as an MP. We are a broad and welcoming party but somehow struggled for ethnic minority’s MPs so this is great to see.

  • GaryE 13th Jun '19 - 10:32pm

    Politics is all about momentum. Twitter says Tory Philip Lee is one of those who might join us. The Government’s working majority is five, and of course next week we hear about the Brecon & Radnor recall petition. What happens if the Governmet falls before the Conservative Party’s leadership election is completed?!!

  • Joseph Bourke 13th Jun '19 - 10:45pm

    Very good news and a gracious welcome from Helen Thompson. Let’s hope that Rory Stewart realises he is flogging a dead horse trying to make the Conservative party see sense and does the same.

  • Christian 13th Jun '19 - 10:50pm

    Aside from further TIGS joining the Lib Dem’s I do wonder just how bad things have to get in the Labour Party before more of their MPs start filling in Lib Dem membership forms. Further to this if just 3 Tories jump ship then the government could fall. Sadly I don’t think we’d be able to have a vote of confidence in the government before they elect Boris

  • Eddie Sammon 13th Jun '19 - 10:52pm

    Great news. I said years ago that Chuka Umunna and Sarah Wollaston should be in the party.

