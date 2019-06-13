LISTEN: Alex Cole-Hamilton on Good Morning Scotland talking about medicinal cannabis

NewsHound

Thu 13th June 2019

Karen Gray lives in the west of Edinburgh. Her six year old son, Murray, has a rare form of Epilepsy called Doose Syndrome which causes him to have multiple seizures every day. She has been battling to get Medicinal Cannabis for Murray.

The drug was licensed last year but Karen faces challenges trying to get it prescribed.

The BBC followed her to the Netherlands a couple of weeks ago, where she brought stocks of the drug back to this country, which is still technically illegal without an import licence.

You can see the difference the drug has made to Murray’s condition:

You can watch the whole documentary, which was broadcast last night, here.

Her local Lib Dem Parliamentarians Alex Cole-Hamilton and Christine Jardine have been supporting her. Karen and Alex were on BBC Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland today.

 

