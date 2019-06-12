Ed’s Day – 12 June 2019

Ed’s first email to party members was published.
Climate change’s devastation won’t respect borders – you have to work internationally, with other countries, if you want to save our planet.
That’s what I did, as Energy and Climate Change Minister. At the European table and at the UN, I fought for tougher targets to cut carbon emissions.
And I won.
Now – just as we are leading the campaign to Stop Brexit – I want us to lead the fight to solve the Climate Change Emergency. With my radical economic plan, for carbon-free capitalism.
Then he took the Business Secretary to task over the Government’s record on the environment, dismantling a lot of what he did as Energy and Climate Change Secretary:
In Parliament today calling on gov. to…
-End ban on offshore wind
-Reintroduce zero carbon homes regs
-Rethink 3rd Heathrow runway
…and move investment away from fossil fuels to #DecarboniseCapitalism 🌿
New climate target impossible without these measures pic.twitter.com/Hk4zJE7knV
— Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 12, 2019
In wholeheartedly welcoming this statement, may I ask the Secretary of State to do two things? First, will he reverse the Government’s decisions to abolish the zero-carbon homes regulations, to ban onshore wind, and to proceed with a third runway at Heathrow? Secondly, will he agree to meet me to discuss how we can decarbonise capitalism, particularly in the City of London? Given that the City funds 15% of global fossil fuel investment, if we can decarbonise the City, that can have a massive impact on the whole world.
And in an article for the Times (£), he said he’d take Lib Dems into a Government of National Unity to stop Brexit.
The new cross-party initiative to enable a law to be passed to prevent a no deal prorogation of parliament needs strong support from Conservative moderates.
But they should also start planning for an emergency national government to deliver a people’s vote on Brexit. Crucially, moderate Conservatives could then back a vote of no confidence in a calamitous no deal government without fear of a general election. Because for all Jeremy Corbyn’s blustering calls for an election, he realises Tory MPs won’t vote to put themselves out of work.
After a stormy meeting of the parliamentary Labour Party where frustration at Mr Corbyn’s Brexit contortions spilled over, Tory Remainers might find plenty of sympathetic Labour allies. They know Mr Corbyn only talks up the fantasy of an election to avoid talking up the possibility of a people’s vote.
And how would this Government work?
If I win the leadership of the Liberal Democrats – yes, another party really is having a leadership election, a party that beat the Tories in the European elections — Labour and Conservative pro-Europeans will find my party willing to do its bit. This is not some grubby attempt to gain ministerial office: compared to stopping Brexit, I really don’t care about that.
This national government would have but one, temporary, task: to deliver a referendum. That complete, I would take my party back into opposition confident that, in any subsequent election, we would prosper as the only united force to have opposed this ruinous Brexit at every stage.
He had this to say on that Cabinet leaked memo on lack of preparation for a no deal Brexit:
Despite the millions of pounds wasted on preparing for no-deal, the country is still in no way prepared for the damage it would inflict.
This lays bare the utter cynicism of Boris Johnson and his ilk. They are prepared to talk up crashing out of the EU to further their chances in the Tory leadership contest, despite government documents showing this would lead to shortages of medicines and chaos at our borders.
Toying with no-deal is putting personal career before the good of our country – all candidates to be our next PM should rule out this senselessness immediately.
Johnson once promised to publicly apologise if Brexit triggers a recession. Will he also apologise to any patient who misses out on vital medicines because of his refusal to rule out no-deal?
Johnson knows no deal will be a disaster. He will wriggle like a worm on a hook delaying Brexit long enough for the supply problems to be manageable then declare Brexit. If he goes straight into Brexit he risks Tory disaster. Corbyn is not the Tories enemy the Bre.xit party and Lib Dems are.