Ed’s Day – 12 June 2019

Ed’s first email to party members was published.

Climate change’s devastation won’t respect borders – you have to work internationally, with other countries, if you want to save our planet. That’s what I did, as Energy and Climate Change Minister. At the European table and at the UN, I fought for tougher targets to cut carbon emissions. And I won. Now – just as we are leading the campaign to Stop Brexit – I want us to lead the fight to solve the Climate Change Emergency. With my radical economic plan, for carbon-free capitalism.

Then he took the Business Secretary to task over the Government’s record on the environment, dismantling a lot of what he did as Energy and Climate Change Secretary:

In Parliament today calling on gov. to… -End ban on offshore wind

-Reintroduce zero carbon homes regs

-Rethink 3rd Heathrow runway …and move investment away from fossil fuels to #DecarboniseCapitalism 🌿 New climate target impossible without these measures pic.twitter.com/Hk4zJE7knV — Ed Davey 🔶 (@EdwardJDavey) June 12, 2019

In wholeheartedly welcoming this statement, may I ask the Secretary of State to do two things? First, will he reverse the Government’s decisions to abolish the zero-carbon homes regulations, to ban onshore wind, and to proceed with a third runway at Heathrow? Secondly, will he agree to meet me to discuss how we can decarbonise capitalism, particularly in the City of London? Given that the City funds 15% of global fossil fuel investment, if we can decarbonise the City, that can have a massive impact on the whole world.

And in an article for the Times (£), he said he’d take Lib Dems into a Government of National Unity to stop Brexit.

The new cross-party initiative to enable a law to be passed to prevent a no deal prorogation of parliament needs strong support from Conservative moderates. But they should also start planning for an emergency national government to deliver a people’s vote on Brexit. Crucially, moderate Conservatives could then back a vote of no confidence in a calamitous no deal government without fear of a general election. Because for all Jeremy Corbyn’s blustering calls for an election, he realises Tory MPs won’t vote to put themselves out of work. After a stormy meeting of the parliamentary Labour Party where frustration at Mr Corbyn’s Brexit contortions spilled over, Tory Remainers might find plenty of sympathetic Labour allies. They know Mr Corbyn only talks up the fantasy of an election to avoid talking up the possibility of a people’s vote.

And how would this Government work?