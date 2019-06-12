Jo’s Day – 12 June 2019

The candidates did their first emails to party members. Read Jo’s in full here.

My aim as Leader is to build on our 700+ gains in the local elections and our fantastic success in the European Elections to change Britain’s politics. As Leader, I will win us the cut through we need to get our strong liberal message across. As Leader I will reach out to the next generation, bringing new and vibrant talent into our party. And as Leader I will ensure that the Liberal Democrats lead the liberal revival that our politics so desperately needs.

On BBC Politics Live, she was pretty robust on Boris’ lack of suitability for the top job:

Lib Dem MP @joswinson pulls no punches when it comes to the idea of #Boris Johnson being Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/5oRJBJiYQE — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) June 12, 2019

And she was unimpressed with Labour MPs for not taking the chance to rid us of the catastrophic prospect of no deal.