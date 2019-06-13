LibLink: Christine Jardine: The Women’s World Cup is a fantastic force for equality but it is only the start

The Women’s World Cup is on at the moment. Christine Jardine writes for the Independent about what this means for equality in sport.

As a child I loved playing football, and nagged my parents until they bought me my own football strip. But there were few people who didn’t find my girlish enthusiasm either amusing or something to frown upon. This is why the knowledge that six million viewers thought it worthwhile to tune in to watch two teams enjoy a platform previous generations could only dream of filled my heart with joy.

But we are still far from equality – prize money, for example, is still much higher for men than for women:

The current Women’s World Champions – the USA – are pursuing a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S Soccer Federation, with the help of the Time’s Up Movement. That movement was started to fight for women in all jobs and walks of life and now aims to secure justice for the American team. The United States women’s national team is the best in the world and has been for decades. The team has been ranked No.1 by FIFA for 10 of the last 11 years, has earned more for U.S. Soccer than the men’s team did, but yet the players are still paid significantly less. These athletes are being forced to fight for their rights at the same time as competing to keep the world title, rather than having the luxury of simply focussing on the tournament. Something female athletes have faced for as long as they have been involved, just ask Billie Jean King, Kathrine Switzer or Serena Williams.

You can read the whole article here.

