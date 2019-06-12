12 June 2019 – today’s press releases

Leaked memo confirms no-deal Brexit medicine fears

Farron calls for new deal to fix broken social care system at PMQs

Lords pass Lib Dem law to raise age of criminal responsibility

Lib Dems: We must ensure next PM cannot shutdown Parliament

Responding to a leaked Cabinet note revealing the UK will not be ready for a no-deal Brexit by October 31st because is will take “six to eight months” to build up supplies of medicines, Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said:

This Government document will be extremely concerning to people who rely on medicines like insulin to stay alive. It is unacceptable that senior Tory figures running to be leader are suggesting that we could leave on the 31 October when documents are showing the exact opposite. The candidates for Tory leadership must be honest. No deal is not a reality, it has never been a reality. The only options are a people’s vote with an option to remain or Theresa May’s universally disliked deal. Only by stopping Brexit can we ensure a safe supply of medicines.

Liberal Democrat MP Tim Farron used today’s Prime Minister’s Questions session to call for the establishment of a new cross-party group to bring forward a new deal to fix Britain’s social care system.

Speaking on the floor of the House of Commons, Tim said:

This logjammed and underworked Parliament could become one of the best if we chose to work across party to fix our broken social care system. Through free votes, good will and hard work, we could design and then enact a new deal for social care that could give millions hope for the future. As one of her final acts as Prime Minister, will she commit to meet me and establish a cross party group so that we can bring this social care new deal to fruition?

In response, Theresa May said that it was important that Britain’s social care system has a sustainable future and that she hopes that the Government will bring forward a social care green paper to Parliament soon which MPs of all parties would be able to contribute towards.

Speaking afterwards, Tim Farron said:

My suggestion is that we use the Local Government Association’s green paper on social care which has already been put together by councillors from parties of all colours as a good place to start. What I want is for MPs to work together for a couple of months to design and bring forward a bill so this Parliament, which at the moment is so rightly derided, might actually do one of the best things that’s ever been done by any Parliament.

Today, the Liberal Democrat bill to raise the age of criminal responsibility has passed in the House of Lords.

The Bill, introduced by the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats in the House of Lords Navnit Dholakia, will amend the age of criminal responsibility in the Children and Young Persons Act 1933 from ten to twelve.

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child, the Equality and Human Rights Commission, the Law Society, the Children’s Commissioners, the Royal Society, the Royal College of Psychiatrists and the All Party Parliamentary Group for Children have all called for the age of criminal responsibility to be raised.

Commenting on the passing of his Bill, Navnit Dholakia said:

I am delighted to see my bill, which will raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 12, pass in the House of Lords today. This draconian provision was last amended over 50 years ago and is completely out of touch with modern society. The UK’s age of criminal responsibility is the lowest in Europe and the United Nations has repeatedly stated our current age of criminal responsibility is not compatible with the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. Taking 10 or 11 years-olds out of the adult justice system does not mean failing to act when they offend, it simply means treating them as children when they do. This may be a simple reform, but it will change the shape of our criminal justice system going forward.

Liberal Democrat Justice Spokesperson Wera Hobhouse MP said:

Our criminal justice system must have a child-centred approach when dealing with young offenders – we need reform urgently. It is vital children are not given life-altering sentences at such a young age as well as being exposed to the detrimental impact of detention. The Liberal Democrats strongly believe in raising the age of criminal responsibility to bring the UK’s justice system in line with modern society and I look forward to supporting this Bill’s passage in the House of Commons.

Today the government have stopped MPs from taking control of Parliamentary business on 25th June as part of the attempt to block a no-deal Brexit.

Following the vote, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson Tom Brake MP said: