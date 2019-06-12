Homophobia today

One of the genuine achievements of the Coalition government was the introduction of the Marriage Equality Act, the piece of legislation that made same sex marriage legal in the UK. It is a law that is heralded as the culmination of decades of campaigning by the LGBT community, a symbol of the progress we have made as a society in regards to sexuality and sexual rights.

But has progress truly been made? All over the world and, indeed, in Britain, individuals are still discriminated against in their day to day lives, they are still subject to harm, and their existing rights, so hard won over so many years, are under threat.

Recently, the country was exposed to the image of a lesbian couple who had been beaten by a gang of youths. It was a taste of what lies underneath the tolerant and accepting facade that has been built. The great, sweeping reforms of the past twenty years have still not broken through into parts of our culture. Indeed, incidents of “queer bashing” and other such crimes have been rising for the past few years. The London attack needs to be analysed – who did the attacking and why did they do it? It was a gang of youths, male (at the time of writing), the motive being that the couple would not engage in the group’s fantasies concerning lesbians. There is something deeply insidious in this attack, that these men believed that all they had to do was throw money at these women and they would do as they were told.

Currently ongoing is a protest against LGBT inclusive sex education in Birmingham. There are some who would point to the ethnic background of most of the protesters, arguing that this is based in a cultural background that is other, different from the mainstream. Yet, looking at the policies of UKIP, and by extension those of the Brexit Party, we find their opposition to this kind of education, labelling it as “indoctrination” and “gender confusing”. Ann Widdecombe has come forward in stating that she hopes that “science” will “cure” homosexuality. Esther McVey has stated that compulsory same sex relationship education should not be in secondary schools. This viewpoint is very much in the mainstream of British conservative and broader right thought.

There are, then, two strains of homophobia that currently exist in Britain. There is the well known violent variant, exemplified by the practice of “queer bashing” and the non-violent type that chooses to hide itself behind obfuscation. The modern conservative, it seems, will hide behind the idea that they do not hate gay people but they simply do not want to see them or acknowledge their existence. The former has never truly gone away and will take years more work to eradicate. The latter, however, is finding something of a second wind. How many of us have heard in the street or the coffee shop that someone does not mind “them” but would rather not have it “shoved” in their faces?

Britain is, relatively, a safe country for LGBT people. Unlike Southern Poland, for example, we are not going to claim that we are “LGBT free” just yet. Their rights are enshrined in law, the community are given legal protections and, legally, its members are considered equal. Yet, as I write this, there is a teenager being thrown from their home, a transperson succumbing to depression, another couple being beaten in some back alley. Frankly, this is not a good enough state of affairs.

The fight for liberty is one that is constant, one that is hard won but never permanently so. As liberals we are obligated to protect those who need it, to act against injustice when we see it. Therefore, we must defend LGBT inclusive sex education, fight against homophobia wherever and however we see it.

* Edwin Black is a keen Lib Dem activist in Sheffield whose interests include reading, writing, amateur cartooning and research into the history of British politics.