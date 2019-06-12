What really happened at the Euro-elections?

Reading the media coverage, you would have thought the forces of Leave led by the Brexit Party had swept to victory. The Remoaners had been routed. However, taking a look at three key indicators, the truth is more complicated.

The BBC has looked at three key indicators – seats won, vote share, and vote share change (there’s a pretty graphic here but it’s without Northern Ireland. So let’s use these three indicators to tell us what really happened.

On vote share, the picture isn’t clear in Great Britain. You’ve probably seen the likes of this being shared around the internet:

Even allowing for the exclusion of Northern Ireland (which we shouldn’t, congrats to Naomi Long and the Alliance), I’m not impressed by this. The problem is both sides are treating votes for parties as if they were blocks. A small minority of Lib Dems want to leave. Even a few protest voting Brexiters want to Remain! Professor John Curtis observes this is particular problem with one third of SNP voters wishing to leave.

So, we can draw no clear conclusion here. It depends how you want to calculate the figures.

The second indicator is vote share change. This gets interesting as we have a previous election to compare to – the European elections in 2014.

By adding up how much the vote for parties that support leave versus parties that support Remain we can get a figure to show which side is gaining or losing ground. The results are startling: the Leave side are down 13.8% in UK, whilst Remain are up 18.7% Take one from the other and you get a swing of 15.3% (source for figures).

15% is a nice clear figure that Lib Dems could easily put on their thank you leaflets whilst showing the number of seats they gained (+16).

Finally, we should take a look at whether the MEPs elected support Leave or Remain. This is important – the European Parliament will get to vote on any final deal.

On the Leave side, there are 29 Brexit Party MEPs. Add in 3 out of 4 Tories (one votes for Remain: Anthea McIntyre – see here – and 1 for the DUP. There is also 1 Labour Party MEP that refused to sign Labour’s Remain pledge (Nina Gill – see here. That’s 34 for Leave.

On the Remain side, there are 16 Lib Dems, 7 Greens, 3 SNP, 1 Plaid Cymru, 1 Alliance, and 1 Sinn Fein. There’s also 1 Remain Tory (see above). The Labour party looks problematic until Labour sources confirmed that 9 out of their 10 MEPs signed this:

Which means 39 Remain.

This means that the UK elected 39 Remain MEPs, and 34 Leave MEPs. Which works out as follows: Remain 53% and Leave 47% (see pie chart at the start of this post).

This means Remain won when it comes to actual MEPs, by a small majority.

Another useful graphic to put on a thank you leaflet (you’ve all got those printed now for delivery, right?).

* Simon Foster is a lecturer in Politics and Economics, and has published 23 books on Politics, PSHE and Citizenship.