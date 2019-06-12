Why we don’t need a “remain alliance”

As somebody who joined the Liberal Democrats primarily to fight Brexit, I have since come to appreciate even greater the importance of fighting for liberal democratic values. What’s more, it is evidently how important this is for the entirety of the United Kingdom.
I used to be more sympathetic towards electoral pacts, in fact, at one time I was well on board with it. I’m still desperate to stop Brexit and so disappointed at what the leave campaigns achieved; especially as my wife is a EU citizen with only EU treaty rights currently protecting her status in the U.K. This really hurt us both and fuelled me to do what I could to stop Brexit. I am also thinking of my twin brother, Eddie (some here may know him), who is now living in France.
However, an article Mark Pack published titled “Standing for election isn’t just about winning”, encouraged me to stand as a paper candidate in the local elections and removed any doubt from me that electoral pacts are a bad idea. It drove home to me the importance of standing in every seat we can. This way we can build our core vote, keep track of potential target areas and give voters the choice they need for the good of democracy.
After all, if people cannot vote Lib Dem, what is the chance they will join? Or simply just lose the habit of voting for us? It could destroy our local bases for a long time.
I am aware that people have pointed towards past success for electoral pacts but is this a viable long term plan for a party of government? I am sceptical. Given our recent electoral successes; we are clearly the party for remaining in the EU, for the environment, for the economy and for liberal values.
This does not mean that we can’t run local councils together or work cross party in Parliament through all party parliamentary groups and through the likes of More United.
Considering Change UK are now polling at family and friends levels, the only other party left standing in England for the so called “remain alliance” are the Greens, who don’t have control of a single council and have only one MP. They aren’t even interested in it and have been vehemently attacking us at national level. Do we really need them? I’m not sure our voters are so easily interchangeable for the intended effect. I think this is different to campaigning as a pre-planned coalition in a PR voting system.
Then what about Plaid Cymru or SNP? Do you really think that our voters would switch to nationalist parties on mass rather than Labour or Conservatives? I am not so convinced. I urge people to reconsider electoral pacts and save the cross party co-operation for common goals once elected into parliament or local councils. I would be happy to be proved wrong.
* Michael Sammon is a member of Southport Liberal Democrats and stood as a paper candidate in Bootle this year in the local elections.
An electoral pack is only needed because we have a voting system where if two similar candidates are standing and what they stand for is what the majority wants, they can split the vote and let a candidate who does not stand for it win.
So why can’t we come out and make that clear? Why were we unable to explain it when we actually had a referendum to deal with this issue, so the people voted against dealing with it?
Meh, it’s all a bit tribalistic. A lot of non-Lib-Dem remainers would love some form of electoral pact if circumstances were such that a General Election could stop Brexit. Such a pact does not imagine that the Greens (for example) and Lib Dems have or could have a joint policy platform on all sorts of issues. Brexit is a singular issue. But an extremely important one. It is very much the exception to the rule of tribalistic party politics. Yet here we are, saying that we shouldn’t have a pact.
I think there are two fundamental issues facing the UK for which (electoral) pacts should be considered. Brexit and electoral reform. Brexit is an existential threat, in my view. Electoral reform is not but is fundamental to making the UK a modern democracy and to making it possible that forever more there can be a serious Liberal Democrat influence in government – something that FPTP will always prevent. I have no illusions about magic wholesale changes in voting patterns until we get reform.
Those two fundamental issues in my view require pacts. Pacts only for their sake and not for any wider purpose or goal.
What was depressing was Ed Davey’s recent remarks reported in the Observer if I recall correctly. Ed conflated “Remain” with a “liberal movement”. I for one, having been waiting since my first vote in 1987 to get a change to PR. We need pacts and this needs to be sorted on both fundamental issues. And then, afterwards, forever more, we will be fighting against those (e.g. Greens) with whom we might have made such a pact of convenience. Banging on about core liberal values and saying that Remainers should join the Lib Dems is a bit silly if they are not Liberals or Social Democrats.
Oh, and I’m also tired of the game of “see which other party’s first make negative noises so that we can jump on them and big ourselves up”. What a no-win game.