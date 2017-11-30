Brexit Break-up

Liberal Democrat opinion seems to be moving towards an expectation that sometime in 2018, the Brexit process will collapse. They argue that the government is divided and their negotiations are seen as chaotic. Some suggest that Tory divisions will bring the PM down and are likely lead to a general election.

We should remember that this is the same party which ran us out of town in 2015. This is the party with more financial backing than we could dream of. Most of all, Tory MPs do not want to lose their seats any more than other MPs.

So, put yourself into the shoes of a Tory back-bencher or junior minister. What would you do? Brexiteer, Suella Fernandes holds the safe Tory seat of Fareham. Sara Newton holds the not-so-safe Tory seat of Truro and Falmouth and despite representing the only Remain Constituency in Cornwall has consistently towed the party line. Neither of these MPs would like to see an election. So, when the chips are down, Tories will unite behind the least-worse option.

There is little doubt that the chips will indeed be down sometime in 2018 as we approach the end of the Article 50 process. The country may well be swinging away from Brexit as the prospects for success recede and inflation starts to bite. This is where the government will need to hold its nerve.

Theresa May and her colleagues may appear to be on a fool’s errand, but if I were Theresa May, I would rely on a transition period to stave off the fateful day. I would claim to have left the EU as promised but only gradually remove the safety net of existing trade agreements. I would argue that I alone can protect the national interest whilst delivering ‘the will of the people’. After all, that was why she held the 2017 general election – to give her two more years to sort out a favourable Brexit, or at least the prospect of one.

As Douglas Adams once said, “Do not underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools”.

* Garth Shephard is Chair St Austell & Newquay constituency.