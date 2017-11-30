Brexit Break-up

Liberal Democrat opinion seems to be moving towards an expectation that sometime in 2018, the Brexit process will collapse. They argue that the government is divided and their negotiations are seen as chaotic. Some suggest that Tory divisions will bring the PM down and are likely lead to a general election.
We should remember that this is the same party which ran us out of town in 2015. This is the party with more financial backing than we could dream of. Most of all, Tory MPs do not want to lose their seats any more than other MPs.
So, put yourself into the shoes of a Tory back-bencher or junior minister. What would you do? Brexiteer, Suella Fernandes holds the safe Tory seat of Fareham. Sara Newton holds the not-so-safe Tory seat of Truro and Falmouth and despite representing the only Remain Constituency in Cornwall has consistently towed the party line. Neither of these MPs would like to see an election. So, when the chips are down, Tories will unite behind the least-worse option.
There is little doubt that the chips will indeed be down sometime in 2018 as we approach the end of the Article 50 process. The country may well be swinging away from Brexit as the prospects for success recede and inflation starts to bite. This is where the government will need to hold its nerve.
Theresa May and her colleagues may appear to be on a fool’s errand, but if I were Theresa May, I would rely on a transition period to stave off the fateful day. I would claim to have left the EU as promised but only gradually remove the safety net of existing trade agreements. I would argue that I alone can protect the national interest whilst delivering ‘the will of the people’. After all, that was why she held the 2017 general election – to give her two more years to sort out a favourable Brexit, or at least the prospect of one.
As Douglas Adams once said, “Do not underestimate the ingenuity of complete fools”.
* Garth Shephard is Chair St Austell & Newquay constituency.
My concern is that T May may come to see that exiting Brexit is the right and sensible thing to do, but will – erroneously – think, ‘Well, having invested all this time and effort, it would be wromg to abandon now.’
At last. An article from someone who knows who our enemies are and understands that they will do anything at all to grab and cling onto power. We have spent too long in a state of wishful thinking, hoping against all facts that the coalition years were not the disaster our leaders allowed them to become.
However cleverly we can create a logical construct to show that ‘A week is a long time in politics’ and that ‘Things may have got bad quickly, but that shows they can get better just as quickly,’ simply puts off the fateful day when we have to face up to the problems we have allowed to be created by our leadership while they were in coalition.
The Conservatives are taking us out of Europe. We know it will be a disaster, but as a result of 2010, people first learned not to trust us and then decided not to bother because we were irrelevant. We can’t stop it. Only a self inflicted disaster within the Tories can and they won’t do it for us.
Until our leaders find a way to get us noticed as anything more than a fringe party which supports Europe we will get nowhere. The fact that after the disaster, when we are out, Jeremy Corbyn can pretend he was pro EU all along, and did his best to get a soft Brexit, will simply mean we will have nothing at all to say to people that will make us more than a minor fringe party in a very poor and disfunctional country.
Good analysis .My money is on another snap election in June 2019 when TM will either retire with her Brexit legacy and a new conservative leader will be put in place .or she will claim that only the conservatives have delivered on the “wIll of the people” in the referendum and she should be re-elected.either way there will be an early election .What worries me is that we do not appear to be preparing for that eventuality.
Some people suggested that The Governments Incompetence was a deliberate strategy : lead The Tory Brexiteers to the edge, let them see the bottom then make a reasonable compromise & challenge the Hard-Liners to vote it down. Certainly the last few days have seen a whole series of U-Turns on Money & NI.
We dont know how The Tory Right will react, I wouldnt be surprised if they chicken out leaving May triumphant with a Brexit that doesnt actually feel very different from EU Membership. Or it could all blow up in Mays face.
At the moment it seems unlikely that we will have much influence one way or the other but theres another Year to go.
It’s well worth exploring the options as far as we can in this confusion situation, so thanks, Garth. I’m sure you’re right to assume the Tories will cling to power (to which they think they are entitled) and won’t allow a general election next year if they can help it, despite their deep divisions. And yes, I also think that Mrs May is depending on the proposed transition period. But I believe the underlying weakness of the Government’s position will be exposed in the next few months, as it becomes clear in the trade talks that we can’t have all the present advantages of the Single Market and Customs Union without accepting the conditions that go with them.
It’s a desperate throw to attempt to hide this by trying to fix an absolute date of leaving, and planning to keep the conditions during the transition. Before long, answers will be demanded as to what the situation will be AFTER the transition – in other words, what we would be transitioning to. And there’s no good answer to that.
With a failing economy and all the additional costs of Brexit, already seen in the rise of inflation, this Government must become more and more unpopular. If the Labour Party rises to the challenge, another general election could probably be forced, at least if the shield of the DUP is withdrawn because of dissatisfaction over the Irish border’s proposed ‘solutions’. To avoid a GE, probably the only other step the Tories can take, apart from calling off Brexit themselves, is to allow another referendum before the March 2019 deadline.